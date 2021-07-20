You're invited to a post-pandemic party with your host, Parsley Periwinkle

Parsley Periwinkle hosts his legendary soirees in his private lounge… and you're invited! Limited to 15 attendees per show, Parsley's exclusive guests will enjoy a memorably hilarious interactive refresher on how to be social!

From party games to zesty conversation, hidden talents to secret desires, Parsley's here to remind you just how much fun it can be to make new acquaintances and questionable decisions!

Steve Wilcox a.k.a. Parsley Periwinkle

"I've partied with the best of them, from Studio 54 to the shores of Ibiza, from Hef's grotto to Beyonce and Jay-Z's secret moon base and now, I'm here to help the gorgeous people of metro-Phoenix get off of their couches and back on the scene!" - Parsley Periwinkle

Performances of PARSLEY PERIWINKLE'S POST-PANDEMIC PARTY PRIMER will be held each Friday and Saturday, September 17 through October 9, at 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm at FilmBar's "Lounge, " 815 N. 2nd St, Phoenix.

Nothing like a little libation to limber up the social ligaments. For the ultimate social refresher experience, add Parsley's recommended flight of beer for $10. Over the course of the evening, Parsley will personally walk guests through this tasting platter of hand-selected local brews, guaranteed to excite your tastebuds and tickle your periwinkle!

Parsley Periwinkle is the brainchild/alter ego of Steve Wilcox, a theatre artist specializing in original experimental works presented in unconventional spaces. Humor is his first language, and he is always seeking the "weird angle," and to break conventions of American theatre. He holds a BFA in Theatre from Arizona State University. In 2005 he co-founded Phoenix's Space 55 Theatre Ensemble with Shawna Franks, acting as the company's resident director and playwright. Since 2018, he has collaborated with "The Ladies," producing original immersive theatrical events presented in unconventional spaces, including a boutique hotel, an independent bookstore, and various parking lots and garages.

Tickets are $30 and are on sale now through yesandproductions.org.