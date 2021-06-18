Work from hotel is the latest Downtown staycation trend

Mix up your work from home routine by working from a hotel! If you're tired of your home office scenery, give WFH a break and work from hotel instead.

At Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, guests and locals can experience the hotel’s recent transformation while spending the day working from our brand new lobby Studios and enjoying lunch from the new & More by Sheraton at their leisure.











The uniquely-designed “Studios” may be booked as flexible spaces for meetings and gatherings. Built on raised platforms and enclosed with glass, the Studios offer privacy and focus in an appealing, socially-distanced environment. The Studios – range from 125 to 600 square feet – perfect for working remotely, taking meetings and more. Lighting, temperature, and ordering food and drink for delivery from & More by Sheraton, the hotel’s part bar, part coffee shop and part grab-and-go market are all part of the service.

Guests can book the four Studios through an on-demand, contactless booking system here, providing them with a unique and flexible option outside of the hotel’s existing 110,000+ square feet of extensive meeting space. Even better, the Studios are complimentary for hotel guests and locals until Sept. 30. Pricing begins at $50 for one hour and goes up to $185 for four hours starting Oct. 1.