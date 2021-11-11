Victor Avila named Development Director at Aunt Rita's Foundation

Congratulations are in order for Victor Avila!

Avila, who had been with Phoenix Pride since 2016, most recently as Development Manager, has been named Development Director at Aunt Rita’s Foundation, where he had previously served as Director of Marketing and Events.

“Victor’s commitment to LGBTQ+ issues and advocacy and to the HIV community has been incredibly impactful,” said Aunt Rita Foundation Executive Director Jimmy Thomason.

“We are thrilled to add his tremendous creative and leadership skills to the Aunt Rita’s team once again as we advance our mission to eliminate HIV and AIDS.”

Avila moved to Phoenix from El Paso in 2011 to work for Bank of America, where he led the LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group and discovered his passion for these important causes as a volunteer.

In 2016, he was named Program Manager at Phoenix Pride with responsibilities for the Phoenix Pride Festival and Parade as well as the Rainbows Festival, Miss and Mister Phoenix Pride and the Phoenix Pride Awards Reception. He became Development Manager in 2019.

Victor Avila

Avila is very familiar with Aunt Rita’s having previously served as Director of Marketing and Events with responsibilities for the production of AIDS Walk Arizona, RED Brunch, Project RED and RED is the Night. He also was instrumental in expanding Aunt Rita’s HIV prevention programming and educational activities. He has served on the boards of directors for the Greater Phoenix Equality Chamber of Commerce and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Board. A Leading for Change Fellow, Avila is a member of Phi Theta Kappa and a recipient of both the Katz Award from the Southwest Center for HIV and AIDS and the ION Magazine Passion Award.

For more information about Aunt Rita’s Foundation, visit www.auntritas.org.

About Aunt Rita’s Foundation

Since 1986, in its mission to end HIV in Arizona, Aunt Rita’s Foundation has granted more than $2 million to 14 partner agencies and develops innovative gap-filling educational and HIV prevention and testing programs that complement and support existing critical community-based resources. Partner agencies include The Bill Holt Clinic at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, CAN Community Health, Chicanos Por La Causa Luces Program, Ebony House, HEAL International, HIV Care Directions, Joshua Tree Feeding Program, McDowell Healthcare Clinic, Native Health, one n ten, Southwest Behavioral Health Services, Southwest Center and Terros Health. Aunt Rita’s distributes free Home HIV Test Kits through GetTestedAz.org and provides vouchers for confidential HIV and syphilis tests at 100 Safeway stores and Sonora Quest locations statewide. Aunt Rita’s also created the HIV and Aging Initiative to provide the rapidly aging HIV-positive community with specialized support. Aunt Rita’s signature fund-raising events are AIDS Walk Arizona, RED Brunch and RED is the Night. Aunt Rita’s Foundation also works to increase awareness and education about HIV/AIDS statewide through HIVAZ.ORG. For more information, visit www.auntritas.org or call (602) 882-8675.