Valleywise Health Expands HIV care services to Peoria

In a continued effort to provide Arizonans easier access to HIV primary care, testing and treatment, Valleywise Health announced today the addition of HIV services to its new state-of-the-art comprehensive health center in Peoria. The expanded services aim to help the more than 11,000 residents of Maricopa County who are aware of their HIV status, and the many more that do not know they are carrying the virus.

“Our goal is to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to learn if they are infected with HIV and gain access to treatment,” said Dr. Ann Khalsa, Medical Director of Valleywise Community Health Center – McDowell. “When individuals know their HIV status and either take Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) or quickly start HIV treatment, we can help stop transmission and support our goal of getting to no new infections by 2030.”



Valleywise Community Health Center - McDowell has been at the forefront of providing HIV testing, treatment, and education since it opened its doors in 1989, and is currently the largest HIV clinic in the state, serving over 4,000 patients living with HIV. With the addition of comprehensive HIV services at its Peoria location, Valleywise will be able to serve even more Arizonans across the Valley, continuing to strengthen their legacy as Arizona’s leading HIV healthcare provider.

Now, both McDowell and Peoria health centers provide individuals living with HIV with the medication and primary medical care needed to manage the disease. In addition to treatment and testing, PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis) is also available for those who are at higher risk of contraction as well as other methods to reduce the risk of infection.



Valleywise Comprehensive Health Center – Peoria is located at 8088 W. Whitney Dr.

Peoria, AZ 85345. For more information or to book an appointment, visit valleywisehealth.org/locations.



About Valleywise Health

Located in Phoenix, Arizona and named one of the 100 Top Hospitals in the nation by IBM Watson Health in 2020, Valleywise Health (formerly Maricopa Integrated Health System) has a proud tradition of being the community safety net health care system with a mission and commitment to serving the underserved. Valleywise Health consists of Valleywise Health Medical Center, Arizona’s only public teaching hospital, the only trauma center in Maricopa County verified by the American College of Surgeons to treat adults and children. and Arizona’s only nationally verified Burn Center serving the entire Southwestern United States. Other services include the McDowell Healthcare Center, the largest provider of HIV primary care in Arizona, the Refugee Women’s Health Clinic, three behavioral health centers, and 12 community health centers. To learn more, please visit www.ValleywiseHealth.org