Valley 101 podcast sheds light on Arizona's LGBTQ history

Marshall Shore, also known as The Hip Historian, goes in search of Arizona's hidden LGBTQ+ history in the latest Valley 101 pod. Shore has made a name for himself by sharing the state's lavender past through tours, trivia, speaking engagements, and his virtual happy hours on twitch.tv/hiphistorian.

Shore works as project manager for the Arizona LGBTQ History Project, and has worked with Arizona State University to create an archive of the community.

Marshall Shore (right) with John Waters in Tucson

On this week's episode of Valley 101, a podcast made by The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com, Shore shares some of the stories he's stumbled upon about some of the more fascinating queer characters in the state's history.

Listen to the podast here.