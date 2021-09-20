Travel requirements eased in the UK, popular destination for AZ residents

The United Kingdom is changing its Covid-19 travel requirements. As of October 4, fully vaccinated Americans traveling to the UK will not have to get tested before arrival. Welcome news since the UK is a top destination for Arizona residents.

According to an InsureMyTrip report, the United Kingdom is the 6th most popular international destination for those living in Arizona.

Covid-19 travel restrictions and warnings can change quickly. And a trip to the United Kingdom is not cheap.

On average, it will set you back $4,218. For this reason, InsureMyTrip recommends travelers protect that investment with a travel insurance policy.

Getting Covid coverage

InsureMyTrip can help you find coverage for Covid-19 concerns. We have a Covid-19 recommendation tool that has been added to our quote process. Once your travel insurance recommendations pop up, you can click on the button that says, “Top picks for Covid-19” and find all the plans that address your pandemic-related travel concerns.

Getting CFAR coverage

Most traditional travel insurance policies do not allow travelers to cancel a because of Covid-19 fears. The Cancel for Any Reason add-on is really the only way for a traveler to recoup some of their pre-paid, non-refundable trip costs if they decide not to travel because of a spike in cases.

However, not all trips are eligible for this add-on. There are some requirements that need to be met. InsureMyTrip has a new tool that is making it easier for travelers to find out if they are eligible for CFAR.

Cancel for Any Reason Coverage:

Cancel For Any Reason (also known as: CFAR) is and optional upgrade. CFAR offers the most trip cancellation flexibility and is the only option available to cover Covid-19 travel fear. Full terms of coverage will be listed in state-specific policy. If eligibility requirements are met, reimbursement is typically 50% - 75% of the insured prepaid non-refundable trip cost if all eligibility requirements are met (available in most states).

Note: coverages are governed by the specific plan certificate. Traditional travel insurance does not offer cancellation coverage for fear of travel, whether related to COVID-19 or not. Cancel For Any Reason is required.

