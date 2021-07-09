Tie the knot in Las Vegas at a LGBTQ-friendly chapel

Las Vegas, Nevada might be the perfect place to have a wedding. After all, the entire strip is a virtual reception venue. Plus, a Vegas wedding is probably one of the kitschiest things to do if you're a pop-culture enthusiast - celebrate your nerdiness with a cos-playing Elvis officiant and that's one thing to cross off your off-beat bucket list.

The Little Vegas Chapel is well-known for its LGBTQ weddings. Of course, they perform straight weddings, but celebrating same-sex nuptials is something they really take pride in.

Traditionally spring and summer are the peak seasons for tying the knot. With COVID easing its grip on the world people are taking it slow. American travelers are finding comfort in "Short Travel," or taking trips that don't require a passport. So when it comes to getting married, far-reaching destination weddings are probably not in the cards for 2021.

Ybarra Studios | The Little Vegas Chapel

The Little Vegas Chapel is once again booking clients for those who want a unique ceremony. What's more, they boast in their ability to take the fuss out of frustration.

With its "everything you need" attitude, getting the marriage license and saying "I do" is basically your only pressing task.

Venue Manager Chrissy Jimeno loves her job and she makes sure everyone else does too. She says the anxiety of wedding planning is not something you should worry about on your big day and her team is always at the ready to shoulder some of that stress.

"Whether it be simple questions regarding the marriage license or wanting to completely customize your experience, we are always just a phone call or email away," she told us.

Unlike traditional weddings that usually take place in the middle of the year, Chrissy says Sin City unions are indeed popular in the summer but that's certainly not a deal-breaker.

"Las Vegas is known as the wedding capital of the world because we are busy year-round with ceremonies," she explains.

The Little Vegas Chapel

The Hollywood elite have even sat among the pews. Although she can't give specifics on famous people who have walked down the aisle at The Little Vegas Chapel, she did let us in on some pretty recognizable attendees who have signed the guest book.

"All the ceremonies performed at our chapel are private, however, we have seen some famous faces walk through our door to attend ceremonies," she says. "We have celebrated with Ed Sheeran, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Cara Delevinge, Liam Hemsworth, and many more!"

Once the ceremony is over there is that reception to think about. Chrissy says the chapel doesn't currently have options for the quintessential after-party, but, "we work with some amazing vendors in the Arts District for couples to celebrate with afterward."

The Little Vegas Chapel

Packages start at about $250 for Little Vegas Chapel, and depending on the amenities you want, prices go up from there.

"At The Little Vegas Chapel, we are devoted to making the day special for the couple! We offer a completely personalized touch to all of our reservations. With our team of in-house coordinators, photographers, and officiants, we are a one-stop-shop to get married in Las Vegas."

There are some folks who want a traditional wedding at a venue they have to book years in advance.

But for those who like their adventures a little more heterodox, there's always The Little Vegas Chapel, where - just like in the famous Elvis song - they can help put, "more

than the twenty-four hours in the day."

For more information on The Little Vegas Chapel click HERE.