TheaterWorks to lower curtain but will be back for the holidays

The wildly popular immersive TheaterWorks production CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER TOO will close its run with performances on July 25, but the multi-sensory experience won’t stay away for long with the return of A CURIOUSER NUTCRACKER planned for the upcoming holiday season at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts. Dates will be announced in the coming months.

“What a run!” said TheaterWorks Managing Director Cate Hinkle. “From the day we premiered last September as a safe experience for small groups of people, the community simply could not get enough. As a result, we had a tremendous number of sold out shows. When A CURIOUSER NUTCRACKER opens in November, we’ll take that production to another level. It’s an intimate, immersive experience and we encourage families and audiences to plan in advance as tickets are limited.”

CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER TOO opened on June 3 as an extension of the original CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER production that launched on Sept. 10, 2020 when all theater stages, rehearsal halls and hallways at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts were transformed into the dark and wild world of “Alice in Wonderland.”

CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER TOO takes audiences to the world of Wonderland where a Madness has been cast over the realm. As the minds of the residents begin to unravel, “Alice” must decide who is friend and who is foe in order to defeat the Queen before the fearsome Jabberwocky is unleashed.

Audiences take on the role of "Alice" while gathering clues from one room to the next in a 6,500-square foot intimate, multi-sensory theatrical experience. Part haunted house, part escape room mixed with a musical the production has sold out many remaining performances.

This production features multimedia design, music, puppetry, dance, theater and visual art, preserving the elements most enjoyed by audiences with an all-new story, more magic and even more darkness.

TheaterWorks devised CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER in the fall of 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This production was the first of its kind in Arizona and opened to sold out performances and national attention for its innovative response to the challenges presented to theaters by the pandemic. This production is supported by the Constance W. McMillin Trust, Thom and Shelley Gyder, FirstBank, GCON and the West Valley Art Museum.

Advance ticket purchases are required for this one-of-a-kind adventure. CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER TOO is recommended for ages 16 and older. Tickets to CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER TOO range from $48 - $36. Ticket price includes one drink. The production takes place at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, 10580 N. 83rd Drive in Peoria, through July 25.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Box Office at (623) 815-7930 or visit curiousertheater.org.