The Gaycation Travel Show spotlights another fresh destination

Lesbian influencer couple Breaking the Distance join host Ravi Roth to introduce us to Brighton, England.

Tash and Marthe created their handle Breaking The Distance after being a long distance couple, living between London and Amsterdam, having met and fallen in love in Bali. They finally 'Broke the Distance' in December 2019 when Marthe moved to London to be with Tash. Together they share their passion for travel, vegan food, and their life together.

But how did they end up as the guides for The Gaycation Travel Show host Ravi Roth's tour of Brighton, England? "We think Ravi chose us because we love to travel and have created a blog promoting LGBTQ+ travel. We chose Brighton because it is the LGBTQ+ capital of the UK," shares Marthe.

Okay then, but why Brighton, following hot on the heels of the debut episode in which Ravi takes Manhattan? "Brighton is popular with the LGBTQ+ community because it has always been recognized as an LGBTQ+ safe space," reveals Tash. "Hosting one of the largest Prides in the UK, it has always been a place made up of people living as their authentic selves."

Brighton certainly does not disappoint. This episode takes us from the iconic pier to the romantic laneways to discover all that is best about "London by the Sea."

And now that the UK is coming out of lockdown, what are Marthe and Tash most looking forward to in travel? "We don’t have any big travel plans booked yet, but we will be going back to Holland to visit friends and family as Marthe is Dutch," shares Tash. "Next year we do plan to travel to Mongolia to go horseback riding as our official honeymoon."

The Gaycation Travel Show takes viewers on an exhilarating journey to known and off-the-beaten path LGBTQ+ friendly and new places to visit. Follow on Facebook here.