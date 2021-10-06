The Dinah 2021 in palm Springs was a huge success

It’s a wrap! The Dinah finally celebrated its 30th Anniversary in a way that can only be described as spectacular.

This was not just another year in the books … the Dinah 2021 was a “WOW” moment.

Pulling all the stops, the event was pure magic. Filled with exceptional moments and unforgettable surprises, the Dinah 2021 was not only much much much needed, but profoundly transforming and re-energizing.

A Dinah unlike any others, 2021 was insanely surreal and epic.

Mariah Hanson with Cara Delevingne

The empowering effect of the event has never been as palpable in the entertainment line-up as it was this year. Led by a strong and diverse presence of kick-ass female artists, The Dinah 2021 performances defied expectations on so many different levels.

The Dinah might very well represent different things for everyone, but the one common thread is its unique ability to bind us all together as one big family and organically impart a sense of solidarity, community, kindness, and love.

And this year that sentiment heartwarmingly extended to the talent who remarkably came together to support each other like never before establishing an unbreakable bond.

Many iconic moments marked this year’s Dinah.

MK xyz showed up earlier on Friday to catch Kat Cunning’s Pool Party performance; Cunning later that evening attended the Black & White Ball to see MK xyz on stage and hang out with her post show; the next day MK xyz joined her friend Yung Baby Tate on stage at the Saturday Hollywood Party for a quick jam; on Sunday, Yung Baby Tate rushed side stage to congratulate SWV on their outstanding performance; legendary R&B vocal trio, SWV stepped on stage sporting Dinah Tees to deliver an electrifying performance amidst triple-digit heat.

From Rozzi, St. Panther, SWH, Smeared Lipstick, Boi Band, Cece Peniston to Tommy Genesis and Doechii, it was a weekend of high-energy and unforgettable performances. That is because there is something liberating about the Dinah that is extremely infectious and contagious and rises from the crowd to the performers onstage who just can get enough.

Of course, it wouldn’t be The Dinah without the unexpected treats. If the party is the ice cream, the surprise is the cherry on top.

British model, actress and singer, Cara Delevingne joined the Pool Party festivities at the Hilton Hotel on Saturday. The supermodel mingled with the crowd, snapped photos and selfies with attendees before sneaking backstage to chat with her buddy Kat Cunning.

Braunwyn Wyndham-Burke

Another unexpected celebrity sighting came on Sunday at the Sunday Funday Pool Party, when Real Housewives of OC, Braunwyn Wyndham-Burke, stopped by for some fun in the sun.

After attending her first Dinah ever, the TV Personality, activist & mother (of 7), known for her “modern family” and being the first openly gay housewife on Bravo’s hit TV show, The Real Housewives of Orange County, shared on Instagram:

“My favorite part about [The Dinah] was that it didn’t matter who you were – for a few days you got to break out of your box and be exactly who you ARE. The amount of love, acceptance, and support was immense and beautiful”

It was certainly quite an impactful event after a year and a half of lockdowns and pandemic restrictions. Every single attendee, talent and staff member organically came together in the most beautiful expression of team spirit.

Standing strong and tall as one of the longest running and largest Music Festival and Community gathering event catering to LGBTQ+ womxn, non-binary & trans attendees, and straight allies, The Dinah exuded a fond 90s nostalgia – a longing for a simpler time. 90s staples, Cece Peniston and SWV, certainly propelled that era into the present resurrecting the sense of unity that prevailed back then.

Macy Gray

The “everybody gets along” feeling was perhaps best captured and encapsulated by Grammy-award winner Macy Gray. The legendary singer closed her stunning performance by inviting Mariah Hanson, founder and producer of The Dinah, on stage to thank and congratulate her for the milestone Anniversary.

“This is her 30th” Macy Gray announced to the crowd. “Has anybody out there done anything for 30 years? 30 years baby, congratulations. We’re going to sing this song to her. You know what she said? She said to me backstage ‘I just wanted to create a beautiful place where everybody could come and be comfortable and happy’. And so, we want to say to her THANK YOU.”

Gray joined by the audience immediately broke into a spontaneous and heartfelt rendition of the Golden Girls theme song “Thank you For Being a Friend”.

That’s exactly it … what defines The Dinah 2021 is gratitude.

Appreciation for an event that never fails to send us home feeling profound nostalgia for a weekend that transformed our lives forever, re-energized our spirit and unified us.

The Dinah 2022 will take place September 28 through October 4, 2022

For more information go to: www.thedinah.com

Full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results was required to attend the Dinah 2021. City and State mandates were accordingly enforced.