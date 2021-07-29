The Best Golf Courses in Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix is known for its warm weather and sunny disposition! What better place to get a bit of exercise, and what better way to exercise than to play a round of golf?

If you’re looking for something to do that’s socially distanced, gets you out in the fresh air and gets your muscles moving, a round at one of the best golf courses in Phoenix could be the thing for you.

Phoenix has 25 courses, so this is by no means an exhaustive list. But we recommend getting started with one of these!

Surrounded by classic Arizona landscape, Papago offers spectacular scenery and views of Papago Buttes, Camelback Mountain and Downtown Phoenix. The 18-hole course is owned by the city and is the home of the Arizona State University golf teams.

The course is challenging and features tricky, undulating greens that can trip up even the most accomplished of golfers. Bunkers are dotted around strategically, and a few holes include water hazards for a bit more fun. The smooth, tree-lined fairways provide a lovely playing experience.

It received the title of “Arizona Golf Course of the Year” 2020 from the National Golf Course Owners Association of Arizona.

One of the most beautiful courses in the area, one can expect to dance around some amazing scenery while getting in a great round of golf. Play your way around sizable lakes, navigate through canyons and you’ll even spot some majestic waterfalls.

It might be a little difficult for beginners. The “Wicked 6” last holes are known to be testing even for those with advanced skills, but you’ll relish the challenge if you’re looking for some exciting play.

With top-notch golf instruction, golf club rental and twilight golf, Sunridge Canyon offers an exceptional playing experience.

Choose between two 18-hole courses at this resort—Dinosaur Mountain and Sidewinder. The Dinosaur Mountain course is one of the most popular in the city. It features dramatic elevation changes that can be exciting but tricky, and magnificent views of Superstition Mountains.

Sidewinder offers less drastic hills, but don’t underestimate the challenge this course provides. The desert landscape and creative layout is fun but not easy. You’ll also find some spectacular views as you make your way through this course, with local wildlife making an appearance.

Spend time in the spa, visit the pro shop to upgrade your equipment, or relax after your round at the Bar & Grill.

Two award-winning golf courses offer exciting play across rugged Arizona landscape. You’ll not only get a great golfing experience, but the views, natural wilderness and native flora and fauna are a sight to behold.

Both courses also have their own pro shop, equipment and cart rentals, and offer golf instruction packages with certified golf pros. You’ll also have access to their "Caddiemaster" program, which will give you a leg up on the courses.

Wigwam Resort

Wigwam resort has a surprising three 18-hole courses—the Gold Course, the Blue Course and the Red Course. The Gold Course, also called “Arizona’s Monster” has been the home of many professional tournaments. It was renovated in 2015, and features strategic sand bunkers and newly-shaped fairways.

The Blue course is a short but feisty one, just 6000 yards but sprinkled with sand traps and water hazards. The Red course is the most beginner-friendly, although it still adds challenge with water on 10 of the 18 holes and a few hidden doglegs. Be prepared to lose a ball or two!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jordan Fuller is a retired golfer who loves to travel around the globe for golf. During his off times, he writes about golf on http://golfinfluence.com/. His enthusiasm for golf starts at an early age when his father brought him to a local golf course. For more tips and tricks about golf, Jordan has a lot to share on his site.