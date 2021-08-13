Texas chef Jordan Savell visits Phoenix for Elevated Under the Stars cannabis dinner

On August 21, from 7:30pm - 10:00pm, Chef Derek Upton’s ‘Elevated Under the Stars’ cannabis-infused events welcomes Chef Jordan Savell, Hell’s Kitchen Season 19, to Phoenix.

The Fort Worth, Texas based Chef Savell will travel to Phoenix to be mentored by Chef Derek on menu preparations that include cannabis infusions and then joins him to create a cannabis-infused, six-course intimate dinner.

Chef Derek Upton, featured in Netflix’s Cooked with Cannabis and Food Chopped 420 chef competitions, hosts celebrity chefs from around the nation reaching out for his expertise and education in cannabis infusions. Chef Jordan Savell is the third Hell’s Kitchen Season 19 chef to come to the Valley to learn from Chef Derek. Her Bullfish Foods culinary business is in Fort Worth, Texas where eligible Texans have access to medical marijuana through the State’s compassionate use program.

Chef Derek Upton

Chef Jordan Savell

“I met Chef Derek through a mutual Facebook group of chefs. Now 1001 days sober from alcohol and cocaine, I use cannabis to help curve the need for pharmaceutical medication throughout my recovery and for mental health purposes,” revealed Savell. “While cannabis is not legal in Texas, it is the wave of the future. Being a perpetual student of my craft, I like to learn to be ahead of the game when it does become legalized. Chef Derek being the mastermind that he is, is the one to learn from.”

So, what can you expect from this event?

The Menu

7:30pm Mocktails

8pm-10pm Dinner Experience with micro dosing. NOTE: The dosing is controlled by the guest.

Roasted Vegetable Salad Red Tamarillo/Radicchio/Artichoke/Gingered Carrot/Pickled Radishes

Scallop Crudo Serrano/Thai Ponzu/Cilantro

Braised Short Rib Jasmine Rice/Soy/Hoisin Glaze/Lemongrass/Chili Flake

Crispy Skin Snapper Eggplant Dengaku/Pickled Daikon Slaw/Chili Oil

Matcha Pound Cake Candied Almonds/Dark Chocolate

Sweet Steam Bun Sweet Bean Curd/Soy Caramel/Strawberry



ALL GUESTS MUST BE 21+. Identification required as well as a signed waiver. Cannabis will NOT be for sale at this event and guests are not paying for cannabis with their ticket purchase. NO alcohol to be served or consumed at this event. If you are not up to driving home, we are offering a $15 Lyft Credit.

Limited tickets are available at Event Hi https://www.eventhi.io/ with an undisclosed location to be revealed upon ticket purchase. More information visit https://elevationsss.com/event/.

About Chef Derek Upton:

Chef Upton’s restaurant resume includes stints with Chef Justin Beckett at Beckett’s Table, EVO, and Cafe Monarch. His personal business included celebrities David Spade, Kelis and Michael Rapaport and pro-athletes. He competed in Netflix’s Cooked with Cannabis and Food Network’s first ever Chopped 420 chef competitions. Recently, he entered a partnership, Elevationsss LLC, with The Clarendon Hotel and Spa owners Daron Brotherton and Alex Rizk of Pro Hospitality Group. Along with Skydeck events, Chef Derek provides private dinners for guests at The Clarendon Hotel and Spa, Arizona’s first cannabis hotel to offer a safe space for cannabis consumption and events. Recently contractedto provide a culinary popup for seventy pro-athletes at the Arizona Biltmore Resort. To book a private event or more information visit https://www.elevationsss.com.

About Chef Jordan Savell:

Chef Jordan Savell, though born in Dallas, now resides in Fort Worth, TX. There she is Chef De Cuisine at the newly renovated and reopened Roy Pope Grocery, a Fort Worth staple since 1943. Jordan has spent much of her culinary career in Fort Worth, working for several popular restaurants within the city. In January 2021, Jordan was a contestant on Season 19 of Hell’s Kitchen with Gordon Ramsay, placing 7th out of 18 chefs. Never having been to culinary school, Jordan worked through the ranks over the last decade using these opportunities to gain experience. Outside of the kitchen, Jordan is a huge sports fan and likes to spend time fishing when she can. She hopes to be a perpetual student of the craft and never stop learning.

Follow Chef Derek on Facebook and Instagram and Chef Jordan Savell on Facebook and Instagram.