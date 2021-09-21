Spend an evening with the Empress of Soul, Gladys Knight

Legends endure, and Gladys Knight has long been one of the greatest musical artists of our time. Very few singers over the last 50 years have matched her unassailable artistry and her unforgettable hits. This seven-time Grammy award winner has enjoyed #1 hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance. All told, Knight has recorded more than 38 albums over the years.

Now, Danny Zelisko Presents proudly welcomes multiple Grammy winner Gladys Knight to the circular stage of Celebrity Theatre at 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 17th.

In 1996, Gladys Knight & The Pips were inducted into the Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame. Knight is one of the few Hall of Famers who have continued to make hits from the ‘60s until the present day. The key to this success is Knight’s voice, one of the more remarkable instruments of the rock, soul and R&B eras. A perfect blend of grace and grit has allowed her to record such masterpieces of balladry as "Neither One of Us (Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye),” “If I Were Your Wom­an,” “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “Every Beat of My Heart” while also making such funky dance numbers as the original “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “The Nitty Gritty,” "Friendship Train,” “I’ve Got to Use My Imagination” and “Love Overboard.”

In 2011, Knight was honored with a Legend Award alongside fellow recipients Earth Wind & Fire on the BET broadcast of the 3rd annual Soul Train Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. Knight, a longtime Las Vegas resident, returned to the Strip in the late-2000s to the famed Tropicana Hotel for a special engagement that ran in the newly named Gladys Knight Theater, making her the first African American performer to have a venue named after her in Las Vegas.

No stranger to performing, Knight put on her dancing shoes in 2012 when she joined the cast of ABC’s hit reality competition “Dancing with the Stars” for season 14, partnering with Tristan MacManus. As an actress, she’s known for the films License to Kill (1989), Hollywood Homicide (2003) and Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013).

Tickets ($40, $65 and $125) are still available at celebritytheatre.com, or by phone: 602-267-1600. All tickets are subject to sales tax, facility and ticketing surcharges. All ages welcome. Celebrity Theatre is located at 440 N. 32nd St., in Phoenix.

For tickets and the venue’s Covid-19 policy, please visit celebritytheatre.com.

About Danny Zelisko Presents

Danny Zelisko has been bringing shows to the Southwest since 1974. He founded the legendary Evening Star Productions in 1976, helping make the Southwest a viable stop on most contemporary tours, producing thousands of shows over the years. Danny proudly partnered Grateful Dead shows with Bill Graham Presents in Phoenix and Las Vegas in the '80s and '90s.