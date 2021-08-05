Southwest Center for HIV/AIDS adds Title X services for underserved, uninsured individuals

Through a collaboration with Arizona Family Health Partnership (AFHP), the Southwest Center for HIV/AIDS has expanded services for confidential STI testing and treatment and sexual and reproductive healthcare to Title X (ten)-eligible underserved, underinsured and uninsured individuals.

Southwest Center for HIV/AIDS, which serves the Valley’s LGBTQ+ community, began providing no-cost and low-cost Title X services on July 1. Fees for Title X services are based on income and family size and confidentiality is ensured.

Additional Title X services available at Southwest Center for HIV/AIDS include contraception counseling and on-site access to a broad range of contraceptive methods, reproductive life plan discussions, pregnancy testing and counseling, services to help clients achieve pregnancy, basic infertility and preconception health services, screening and referring for breast and cervical cancer, and counseling and services for adolescents.

In addition to the Title X-funded services, Southwest Center for HIV/AIDS provides primary care, HIV/STI testing and treatment, transgender care, behavioral health, case management and nutrition services.

AFHP CEO Bré Thoma

“Expanding access to vital Title X services to the LGBTQ+ community will result in better overall and sexual health for a very diverse and underserved population,” said AFHP CEO Bré Thomas. “We are proud to partner with the Southwest Center for HIV/AIDS to make these healthcare options available and easily accessible.”

As Arizona’s designated Title X agency, AFHP funds 58 health centers in 11 of the state’s 15 counties and in San Juan County, Utah to ensure that reproductive healthcare and education are available and accessible to all individuals in Arizona. To find a clinic, visit www.arizonafamilyhealth.org/locations

“We are so excited to join the work of the Arizona Family Health Partnership and provide Title X services to the LGBTQ+ community,” said Southwest Center Executive Director Chuck Peterson. “We provide a safe and competent place where the community comes to receive healthcare and wellness services. Our ability to now provide reproductive and sexual healthcare will increase access to an often-underserved population.”

In a typical year in Arizona, more than 30,000 individuals receive Title X-funded sexual and reproductive healthcare services.

The nationwide federal Title X grant program, created in 1970 and administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Population Affairs (OPA), prioritizes serving people and families with low-incomes and is implemented through grants to over 3500 clinical sites, including public health departments and non-profit health centers.

AFHP also owns and operates www.SEXfyi.org® offering complete, medically-based information about contraceptive methods and The Collective Resource Hub, a directory for youth-serving professionals to find professional development opportunities, events, resources, partnership opportunities and more.

SOUTHWEST CENTER FOR HIV/AIDS

For more than 30 years, the Southwest Center has been Arizona’s home for financially accessible, culturally competent healthcare for queer and LGBTQIA+ individuals, and for people living with or at risk of HIV. The Southwest Center offers a wide array of services to help our clients meet positive health outcomes, including primary care for all; HIV/STI testing, treatment and prevention; gender-affirming healthcare, hormone replacement therapy and transgender navigation services; mental and social health; and so much more. For more information visit www.swcenter.org.

ABOUT ARIZONA FAMILY HEALTH PARTNERSHIP

A 46-year-old private, nonprofit organization dedicated to making reproductive healthcare and education available and accessible to all individuals in Arizona, particularly those lacking resources and traditionally reluctant to seek health care. With greater access to the services we provide, Arizona families will be healthier and stronger for generations to come. Arizona Family Health Partnership For evidence-based, unbiased information about contraceptive options, visit www.SexFYI.org. AFHP also is implementing the University of Michigan’s Adolescent Champion Model in Arizona. To find resources, best practice models, events and more for youth-serving professionals in Maricopa County, visit www.collectiveresourcehub.org. For more information about Arizona Family Health Partnership and Title X, visit www.arizonafamilyhealth.org.