Sinema won't support Democrats' $3.5T bill

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema does not support the Democrats' $3.5 trillion plan that aims to deliver aspects of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda that Democrats hope to pass after moving a separate bipartisan infrastructure deal that Sinema negotiated.

Sinema, D-Ariz., told The Arizona Republic she had reviewed the Senate Budget Committee’s spending framework and has told Senate leadership and Biden that she supports many of its items, including job growth. But she has drawn the line at the big spend.

“I have also made clear that while I will support beginning this process, I do not support a bill that costs $3.5 trillion — and in the coming months, I will work in good faith to develop this legislation with my colleagues and the administration to strengthen Arizona’s economy and help Arizona’s everyday families get ahead,” Sinema said in a written statement.

President Biden has reiterated for the big budget bill to include immigration, and provide a pathway to citizenship for so-called Dreamer immigrants.

Biden told reporters at the White House he was uncertain whether a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers could be included in the bill, which Democrats plan to pass without Republican support.

Mr Biden confirmed on Wednesday July 28 that while Sen. Sinema would not support the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill overall — she is “on board for passing [reconciliation] if in fact she sees all the pieces of it. That’s why she allowed the budget to go forward.”

When Chuck Schumer announced that he might keep the Senate in session into August — delaying recess in order to push bills through the chamber — Sinema told the majority leader that she would not stay in session to vote, according to Politico.com. She had prior vacation plans, she said.

Read our in-depth feature on Sinema here.