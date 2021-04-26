Sheraton Phoenix Downtown begins new chapter

Arizona’s largest hotel offers a renewed downtown experience and new vision of the reinvented Sheraton brand following multi-phase renovation.

Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, Arizona’s largest hotel located in the heart of downtown, has been reimagined from top-to-bottom as part of Sheraton’s worldwide transformation of its guest experience vision. The newly renovated hotel, one of the first to display Sheraton’s new signature key elements, brings hope and renewal to the community as they prepare for a revival in tourism. Drawing on its roots as a community hub for locals and guests at flagship locations globally, the new approach for Sheraton creates an intuitive and holistic experience with places to connect, be productive and feel part of something. At Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, the modern, bold, open design pays tribute to the hotel’s iconic style, while adding a fresh, contemporary backdrop for guests to dine and imbibe in Phoenix.

Marriott International’s new vision for Sheraton’s public spaces was brought to life at Sheraton Phoenix Downtown by Dallas, Texas based Looney & Associates, the interior design firm that counts Wailea Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, Ventana Big Sur and the iconic Hotel Del Coronado amongst its lauded hospitality projects. The studio of creatives has brought its penchant for color, texture and contrast to Sheraton Phoenix Downtown’s vision of community-minded spaces that feel warm and inviting for all guests. From sleek modern lines, marble countertops and accents that pop, the 1,004-room hotel is beckoning guests to connect in style in the heart of downtown Phoenix.

“We are thrilled to re-introduce Sheraton Phoenix Downtown to our wonderful local community and welcome back travelers and guests who are making their return to Phoenix once again,” said General Manager Mike Ehmann. “Sheraton’s core value is to bring people together. We believe travelers will feel intrinsically linked to the Phoenix community and vice versa through the hotel’s concerted design elements that represent the heritage of the brand and warm textures of the region, and through engaging hotel programming that gives guests a sense of belonging.”

Reimagined Community Spaces

At the heart of the new experience at Sheraton Phoenix Downtown is the lobby. The expansive 19,000 square foot space acts as a public square for the hotel; a holistic, open area that invites people to join together or be alone amongst others, creating a sense of energy and belonging.

With a flow that is natural, intuitive and uncomplicated, guests have what they need within arm’s reach, all set against an inviting backdrop that feels warm and comfortable yet refined. Anchoring the lobby is the brand’s signature “Community Table”, an inviting, purpose-built workspace that allow guests to work, eat and drink while soaking up the energy around them. Following Sheraton’s philosophy to embrace both form and function, these tables are custom designed with amenities to keep guests productive, including built-in lighting, outlets and wireless charging stations.

Soundproof booths are strategically placed throughout the lobby, perfect for a spontaneous phone call to connect privately with friends, family or colleagues from afar. Guests can also make use of six uniquely-designed “Studios,” flexible gathering spaces available to book whenever a guest needs it. Guests can book the spaces through an on-demand, contactless booking system, providing them with a unique and flexible option outside of the hotel’s existing 110,000+ square feet of extensive meeting space.

Built with its global, productivity-focused guest in mind, Sheraton Phoenix Downtown’s new elevated food & beverage offering creates a focal point in the lobby experience.









Refreshed Guest Rooms

The 1,000+ guest rooms received a “studs to ceiling” transformation, expertly designed by Baskervill. Evoking a timeless comfort, guests are welcomed into a bright, well-lit room with warm, residential appeal, comprised of soft finishes and light wood tones accentuated with black metal accents. A platform bed and crisp white bedding centers the room of curated furniture that feels as welcoming as a friend’s guestroom. A houndstooth chair gives a pop of classic Sheraton pattern while the new 65-inch televisions are mounted to a noise cancelling, woven fabric paneling making a gorgeous statement wall. A bench running beneath the tv provides additional seating. The rooms have been reimagined with new tools for productivity, such as a height-adjustable work table, integrated power and charging and layered lighting. The bathroom features a walk-in shower or bath surrounded by neutral porcelain walls while a light wood tone vanity and backlit mirror with modern polished chrome fixtures and black finishes complement the guestroom design.

Commitment to Clean

After temporarily closing in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sheraton Phoenix Downtown has also made several adjustments to meet current demands for safe, clean and socially-distanced accommodations and programming. With safety and wellbeing a top priority for guests and employees, Sheraton Phoenix Downtown follows Marriott International’s Commitment to Clean guidelines, created in partnership with leading experts in food and water safety, hygiene and infection prevention, and hotel operations. These protocols include mandated mask-wearing for all guests and associates within the hotel, and the use of disinfectants recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization to sanitize surfaces in the hotels.

Packages

Sports, Sip & Stay - Just in time for baseball season, enjoy $15 &More credit and free self parking after catching a game (or two) in Phoenix / Scottsdale. Sheraton Phoenix Downtown is less than 20 minutes away from all stadiums!

Just in time for baseball season, enjoy $15 &More credit and free self parking after catching a game (or two) in Phoenix / Scottsdale. Sheraton Phoenix Downtown is less than 20 minutes away from all stadiums! Don’t just visit, explore Phoenix. Your guide to the ultimate weekend - Experience Phoenix with the choice of (2) tickets to Arizona hot spots, including AZ Science Center, Heard Museum, Phoenix Art Museum, or Children's Science Museum

Experience Phoenix with the choice of (2) tickets to Arizona hot spots, including AZ Science Center, Heard Museum, Phoenix Art Museum, or Children's Science Museum Mike's Pedicab Tour - Experience a personalized pedicab tour around Downtown Phoenix with a craft beverage in hand!

Experience a personalized pedicab tour around Downtown Phoenix with a craft beverage in hand! Breakfast on the Go - Delight in breakfast before exploring the city, with a $15 credit to be used at &More.

Delight in breakfast before exploring the city, with a $15 credit to be used at &More. Take a look at the offers here

About Sheraton Phoenix Downtown

Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, a contemporary destination located in the heart of downtown Phoenix, is the largest hotel in Arizona. Featuring the new vision of the reinvented Sheraton brand experience, Sheraton’s design approach embraces community-fluid spaces that feel warm and inviting for both locals and visitors. The Sheraton Phoenix Downtown renovation includes completely revamped guest rooms, new food and beverage and programming, and a social lobby, which will be home to the property's Club lounge. One of Phoenix, Arizona's premier convention hotels, it houses over 110,000 square feet of versatile space, as well as on-site planning and catering. All venues are equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi access and the latest audiovisual technology, ensuring the success of your business event. Modern lodging and a superb location in Downtown Phoenix, the hotel is near the Phoenix Convention Center, Phoenix Suns Arena, Arizona State University, the Encanto Historic District and Chase Field, and just 5 miles (ten minutes) from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) and the Scottsdale Airport (SCF).

For reservations to experience the new Sheraton Phoenix Downtown call 480.376.2600 or online at https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/phxgp-sheraton-phoenix-downtown/.