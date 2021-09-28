Pita Jungle Jazz Jam returns to Chandler with a special Celebration of Life Show

The Pita Jungle Jazz Jam returns this October with a special Celebration of Life show in honor of Valley guitarist Pete Gitlin, who passed away in May. For 20 years, Pete Gitlin hosted the Thursday night jam session at the Chandler Pita Jungle, welcoming to the stage hundreds of musicians, from high school students making their first live performances to many of the Valley's most accomplished jazz musicians.

Pita Jungle Jazz Jam celebrates the life of Pete Gitlin

The Celebration of Life show will be held on Thursday, October 14, from 6:30PM until 9:00PM, with live music by many Valley singers and musicians joining Ken Hales on trumpet, Dave Ihlenfeld on piano, John Willis on bass and Cleve Huff on drums. The event will benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Desert Region and donations will be accepted in Pete’s honor at the show.

Donations can also be made online at give.lls.org. In addition, Pita Jungle will be donating 10 percent of the dining proceeds from that evening to the local non-profit chapter to help the fight against cancer.





The Pita Jungle Jazz Jam, the Valley's longest-running jam session, began in April 2000. This will be the first show in over a year and a half since the pandemic. Singers and musicians are invited to join on stage. The event is first come, first serve and open to all ages.

For more information on the event, please email [email protected] and call 480.969.2427 ext. 104. The Chandler Pita Jungle is located at 1949 W Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224.