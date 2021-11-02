Phoenix Pride announces updates to some scheduled Festival events

Various changes have been announced to the Phoenix Pride Festival at Steele Indian Park on the 6th-7th of November (300 E. Indian Road in Phoenix.)

Unfortunately, the Gay Skate event at GREAT SKATE GLENDALE originally slated for the 4th of November was moved forward to Oct 27th.

RELATED: DEBORAH COX HEADLINES PHOENIX PRIDE

Additionally, a couple of the festival performers have had to step down and subsequently have been replaced by other performers. Melanie Fiona, the original headliner has stepped down in lieu of being pregnant with her second child.

Mya

The new headliner is Mýa, a performer with two decades of continued success. She won a Grammy back in 2002 for “Lady Marmalade”, her collaboration with Christina, Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, and Pink. She has also been won or been recognized for a number of awards thanks to years of work in television, recording, and film.

RELATED: PHOENIX PRIDE ANNOUNCES HEALTH PROTOCOLS

Kandy Ho has been slated to replace April Carrion for the Latin Stage for RuPaul’s Drag Race Puerto Rican Invasion taking place on the 6th of November.

Kandy Ho

Presenters for the festival include Bud Light Seltzer, Circle K (Festival Main Stage Presenter), Tito’s Handmade Vodka (Festival Latin Stage), T-Mobile (Festival Dance Pavillion), Weedmaps (Health and Wellness Marketplace), and Chapman Automotive Group (Festival VIP Experience).

Producers for festival include Club Papi (Festival Latin Stage) and Vermilion Events (Festival VIP Experience). The Volunteer Headquarters is hosted by SRP.

ABOUT PHOENIX PRIDE

Phoenix Pride is the producer of the two largest annual public LGBTQ+ community events in Arizona: the Phoenix Pride Festival and Parade, and the Rainbows Festival.

Founded in 1981, the organization engages year-round in its mission to unite, educate and engage people to support and empower the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Additional information regarding Phoenix Pride is available online at the agency’s website http://www.PhoenixPride.org.