Phoenix bar Stacy's at Melrose has closed for now but it might not be permanent

The pandemic has not been kind to LGBTQ bars and venues, and popular Phoenix bar Stacy's at Melrose is the latest watering hole to suffer from the lockdowns caused by the virus.

On Aug. 3, owner Stacy T. Louis posted the news on the bar's Facebook account:

Greetings Everyone. Stacy's @ Melrose is temporarily closed. We will disseminate more information on reopening when it is available. We are behind on rent due to our closure during Covid. We are working to correct this situation immediately. Please stay tuned for further information. Love to everyone. Thank You all for your support!

After a year of mandatory closures and restrictions, bars in Arizona are now permitted to be open again with protocols in place. But Stacy Louis is still behind on bills and back rent from the pandemic the building's landlord has been unwilling to let him catch up.

Stacy Louis, owner







"He gave me a long time," Louis told The Arizona Republic. "But he's tired of waiting."

Stacy's @ Melrose has operated for close to a decade hosting weekly events, karaoke nights, regular guest DJs and drag shows. It offered Gray's Grill for dining on premises and in key times such as the 2020 election it provided a meeting place and focal point for the LGBTQ community of Phoenix. That all ended on Aug. 4 when the bar closed is doors.

In November 2020 Louis posted a GoFundMe account citing "relentless" bills throughout a six-month closure, followed by a limited capacity reopening.

"I ask that you please do what you can to help us keep Stacy’s @ Melrose open so we can continue to provide a fun and safe space for you to enjoy," Louis wrote.

The GoFundMe donations paid three months of overdue rent, but the bills have kept piling up.

The GoFundMe is still collecting donations. Hopefully, the bar will reopen soon.