Parsley Periwinkle's next perfectly pleasant party

Somewhere between Roosevelt Row and the casinos of Monaco, sometime between 2021 and 1961, PARSLEY PERIWINKLE hosts his legendary soirees in his private lounge… and you're invited!

Limited to 15 attendees per show, Parsley's exclusive guests will enjoy a memorably hilarious interactive refresher on how to be social!

From party games to zesty conversation, hidden talents to secret desires, Parsley's here to remind you just how much fun it can be to make new acquaintances and questionable decisions!

"I've partied with the best of them, from Studio 54 to the shores of Ibiza, from Hef's grotto to Beyonce and Jay-Z's secret moon base and now, I'm here to help the gorgeous people of metro-Phoenix get off of their couches and back on the scene!" - Parsley Periwinkle

Performances of A PERFECTLY PLEASANT PARTY WITH PARSLEY PERIWINKLE will be held each Friday and Saturday, September 17 through October 9, at 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm at FilmBar's "Lounge, " 815 N. 2nd St, Phoenix.

Tickets are $30 and are on sale now through yesandproductions.org

Nothing like a little libation to limber up the social ligaments. For the ultimate social refresher experience, add Parsley's recommended flight of beer for $10. Over the course of the evening, Parsley will personally walk guests through this tasting platter of hand-selected local brews, guaranteed to excite your tastebuds and tickle your periwinkle!

A PERFECTLY PLEASANT PARTY WITH PARSLEY PERIWINKLE is presented by Yes And Productions, Phoenix's premier producer of one-of-a-kind, you-had-to-be-there, immersive comedy events.

About Steve Wilcox (Alter Ego: Parsley Periwinkle)

Steve Wilcox is a theatre artist specializing in original experimental works presented in unconventional spaces. Humor is his first language, and he is always seeking the "weird angle," and to break conventions of American theatre. He holds a BFA in Theatre from Arizona State University. In 2005 he co-founded Phoenix's Space 55 Theatre Ensemble with Shawna Franks, acting as the company's resident director and playwright. In 2012, Wilcox co-created "The Blue Bike Kid Show" with digital media designer Boyd Branch and has performed in productions by Straycat Theatre, Theatre In My Basement, Howl Theatre Company, and Orange Theatre. Since 2018, he has collaborated with "The Ladies," producing original immersive theatrical events presented in unconventional spaces, including a boutique hotel, an independent bookstore, and various parking lots and garages.

About YES AND PRODUCTIONS

Rule breakers with an unconventional approach to entertainment.

﻿

Yes And Productions brings one-of-a-kind theatrical experiences to Phoenix. These entertainment experimenters say "Yes, and” to producing artists who surprise, entertain and challenge audiences. Connecting immersive, memorable performances with curious and open-minded audiences since 2016.