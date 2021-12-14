One man show 'My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & The Therapy Continues' returns to the Valley

Feel like the odd one out during the Holidays? You're not the only one. The time of year when families get together for reunions, dinners and parties also means the funniest family disfunction around. From Dec. 29, 2021 to Jan. 30, 2022, Comedian, Peter Fogel returns to the Herberger Theater Center to star in "My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & The Therapy Continues.”

Directed by Andrew Rogow, this hilarious one-man show follows Fogel’s struggles to get home for a family gathering. While trapped in the airport, he navigates the craziness and bureaucracy of handling hysterical phone calls from his family.

Created by Steve Solomon, the comedy chaos continues in this critically acclaimed sequel to the longest running one-man comedy show in history, "My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m in Therapy." In a wonderfully funny performance, Fogel tells stories about family get-togethers, which includes therapy-inducing dinner at Grandma’s. In this not-so-happy gathering, those under the age of 55 are still relegated to the kids table, and more than 30 over-fed guests share one bathroom and no plunger.

Fogel brings to life Uncle Willie, stuttering Cousin Bob, demented Cousin Kenny, Steve's new therapist, Cousin Sal (and Sal's parole officer), and a myriad of astounding characters relatable to our own families. In this show, he also tackles his adolescence, mixed marriage, ex-wives, dogs, cats, dieting and dozens of other uproarious and endlessly relatable situations. Each is performed with dialects and wacky sound effects that only add to the hilarity of each story.

“My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & The Therapy Continues,” runs from December 29 to January 30. Show times are Wednesday at 7 p.m., Thursday at 2 and 7 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Ticket prices range from $56.50 to $68.50. The New Year’s Eve performance is $69.50 to $77.50. Tickets are available at the Herberger Theater Box Office, (602) 252-8497 or www.herbergertheater.org. For group sales, call 1-888-264-1788.

The Herberger Theater Center is located at 222 E. Monroe St., Phoenix, Ariz., 85004. For more information about “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & The Therapy Continues,” visit www.playhouseinfo.com.

About Peter J. Fogel

Fogel is an award-winning international sitcom writer, comedian, humorist, and published author who has performed in the United States, Canada and Australia, for over 25 years. No stranger to theatrical audiences, he has worked on more than 22 television programs including "Comic Strip Live," “Comedy on the Road," "Married With Children," "Unhappily Ever After," "Chicago Sons," and "Men Behaving Badly!" He has appeared on many major networks, including HBO, NBC MTV, PBS and A&E.

Over the years, Fogel has shared the stage or worked with Ray Romano, Jon Stewart, Robert Klein, Ed Asner, Harry Anderson, Robin Williams, and Dennis Miller, to name just a few. His theatre credits include “Yentyl,” “Ghosts of a Lonely Heart,” and “Cocoa's Cabaret and Burlesque.” Peter is also the creator and star of his own hilarious show, “Til Death Do Us Part…You First!”, directed by Academy Award nominee, Chazz Palminteri of “A Bronx Tale.”