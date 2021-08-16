ONE Community announces event celebrating Arizona’s LGBTQ+ leaders

ONE Community, the coalition of socially responsible businesses, organizations and individuals advancing diversity, inclusion, equity, and equality for all Arizonans, is proud to announce the 2021 Honorees for the eleventh annual Spotlight on Success Local Heroes Awards to be held on Friday October 1st, 2021, at the Sheraton Grand Phoenix.

Presented by PetSmart, this year’s Unity Agent honor is awarded to Mayor John Giles of the City of Mesa. Mayor Giles has worked tirelessly to advance inclusion and equality efforts in Mesa, bringing together city leaders, faith, business, and community organizations to take actionable steps towards creating a more welcoming city. In March of this year, his visionary leadership resulted in the passage of a non-discrimination ordinance that included protections for LGBTQ+ people in employment, housing and public accommodations. The ordinance was a major victory for fairness, equality for all, and for LGBTQ+ people and families in Mesa.

Mesa Mayor John Giles

This year’s Local Heroes honorees come from a diverse cross-section of our community, but what they all have in common is their dedication to ensuring Arizona celebrates, respects and protects all who live and work in our great state through their efforts and actions:

Pam Giannonatti - Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager - Fry’s Division

The Honorable Daniel Hernandez, Arizona State House of Representatives and Co-founder of the LGBTQ Caucus

Leah Huss, Co-owner & Chip Mulala, Minister of Craft Beer, Huss Brewing Company

Michael Soto, Executive Director, Equality Arizona

Virginia Korte, former Scottsdale City Councilmember

Robert Heidt, President & CEO, Glendale Chamber of Commerce



“We are privileged to have the opportunity to honor and recognize these actionable leaders from across the community who have worked to ensure Arizona is a place that celebrates, respects and protect all of us equally,” said Angela Hughey, President and Co-Founder of ONE Community and ONE Community Foundation. “All our honorees hold the same core belief that diversity and inclusion greatly benefit our state and enhance the quality of life for all of us,” concluded Hughey.



The recognition and special awards will take place at a luncheon scheduled for October 1st from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a networking cocktail reception to follow from 1:30 - 3:00pm at the Sheraton Grand Phoenix, 340 N. 3rd Street, Phoenix. Individual and corporate tickets for the Spotlight on Success Awards are available at www.ONECommunity.co

About ONE Community

Since 2008, ONE Community has evolved into member-based coalition of socially responsible businesses, organizations and individuals who support diversity, inclusion, equity and equality for all Arizonans. We are committed to reshaping Arizona’s image through educating, empowering and connecting our diverse LGBTQ+ and allied communities on the benefits of inclusion and its direct impact on attracting and retaining top talent and businesses—and thereby, ensuring our state’s economic sustainability.

About ONE Community Foundation

The ONE Community Foundation is committed to diversity, inclusion, equity and equality for all Arizonans. We are committed to reshaping Arizona’s image through educating, empowering and connecting our diverse LGBTQ+ and allied communities on the benefits of respecting, protecting, and celebrating all who live in our great state.

