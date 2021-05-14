New Gaycation show spotlights everything fresh and fun about travel

New LGBTQ+ travel show starring Ravi Roth delivers the best of global queer culture.

The Gaycation Travel Show takes viewers on an exhilarating journey to known and off-the-beaten path LGBTQ+ friendly and new places to visit, immersing you in the local queer and not so queer culture of each place we visit. Join host Ravi Roth as he explores new destinations every week traveling around our world with some help from fellow LGBTQ+ travelers who have been there before us.

In each episode, Ravi and his guest correspondent will explore where you should stay, how to play, what to eat, what you should see and much more while learning about the queer history of the local community.

Our debut season will feature (8) destinations both here in the U.S. and some international ones. Ravi in his ever hopeful quest to find his next ex-husband explores not only the popular, well traveled LGBTQ+ hangouts, but also the off-the-beaten path places worthy of visiting because of their welcoming attitude, uncovering some the best kept secrets of what should be on your travel bucket list.

The Gaycation Travel Show is produced by OUTvoices TV and in partnership with Gaycation Magazine, a distinctive voice in LGBTQ+ travel content, inspiring travelers to immerse themselves in authentic experiences that help create a deep connection between readers, destinations and local culture. Gaycation Magazine is published 4x a year by Aequalitas Media.

Watch the first episode here.