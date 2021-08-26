'Naked Boys Singing!' opens in Vegas with Phoenix native David Hernandez

Naked Boys Singing! will begin its 11-week Las Vegas residency at The Jewel Box Theatre on Sept 15, featuring American Idol’s David Hernandez and Eating Out’s Chris Salvatore.

Hernandez was born in Phoenix, Arizona, and grew up in Glendale. He began singing at age six when his grandfather took him to his first audition for Valley Youth Theater where he decided on a performing career. Raised by a single mom Hernandez took singing lessons at Voices whenever he could afford it. Hernandez majored in journalism at ASU and before his big break on American Idol worked various jobs, including singing with a local Phoenix cover group called Tribe 7. Fans may recall Entertainment Weekly broke the news that Hernandez also worked as a male stripper at gay strip club, Dick's Cabaret, in Phoenix.

David Hernandez | Photo by Bobby Quillard

Now, Hernandez and Salvatore will star alongside a cast of familiar faces including America’s Got Talent finalist Marcus Terell, Vegas headliner Louis D’Aprile and Going Down in LA-LA Land’s Matthew Ludwinski. Additionally, making his professional debut in Naked Boys Singing!, serving as dance captain and understudy, is Jaden Lux.

In the vein of vaudeville and high-camp musical theater, Naked Boys Singing! features a cast of five handsome “boys” with gorgeous voices, hilarious comedic timing, and no clothing! Presented by Tom D’Angora and Nick Padgett and directed by Tom and Michael D’Angora,the 60-minute show will be Las Vegas’ only fully nude musical revue. No costumes, no underwear, no jocks…just Naked Boys Singing!

“I’m really stoked to be in the show and back in my birthday suit,” says David Hernandez from his Los Angeles home. Hernandez first made waves as a fan favorite on season 7 of American Idol. After making it to the top 12, he was eliminated from the show when his stripper past came to light. “Naked Boys Singing! is hilarious, empowering and incorporates my favorite aspects of life: music and nudity!”

David Hernandez | Photo by Bobby Quillard

Chris Salvatore echoes Hernandez’s view on the emancipatory impact of appearing nude on stage. “I’m thrilled to join Naked Boys Singing! in Las Vegas! I’m excited to combine my passion for music and singing in the hope to encourage others to be proud of their bodies. Vegas has always been one of my favorite cities to visit and now I’ll be on stage performing!”

Created in 1998 by Robert Schrock and a team of 12 writers, Naked Boys Singing! premiered in Los Angeles and went on to play in theatres across the country and all around the world. The musical was initially marketed to gay men, but its fan base grew to a wide and diverse audience.

It opened in New York City in 2000, where it continues its record-breaking off-Broadway run. The New York Daily News calls Naked Boys Singing! “a hit with gays, straights and everyone in between”. The film adaptation of Naked Boys Singing! was released in 2007.

The Las Vegas production of Naked Boys Singing! starring David Hernandez and Chris Salvatorebegins its 11-week residency on Wednesday, September 15th with performances running through November 28th 2021.

Performances will be Wednesdays at 9pm, Thursdays through Sundays at 10pm, at The Jewel Box Theatre at 3275 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive (inside The Erotic Heritage Museum). Ticket prices start at $74.99 with a limited number of premium VIP tickets available.

Visit www.NakedBoysSingingVegas.com for tickets and more information.