Morning Squeeze opens in Downtown Phoenix

Morning Squeeze will open its newest location in Downtown Phoenix on Friday, September 17. Doors open at 7am for breakfast and lunch service. There will be a ribbon cutting at 9am. This is the third location for the locally owned brunch concept.

Positioned on the NW corner of 1st and Washington Streets, the Phoenix Squeeze will offer its full menu of modern and classic brunch favorites as well as new offerings dedicated to the needs of the downtown community.

“We’re so excited to be in the heart of the business scene with this location,” said Director of Marketing Shea Neill. “Morning Squeeze is a neighborhood spot first and foremost, so we really listened to what the Downtown community wanted and needed to start their days. We know you can’t just cookie-cutter our brunch vibe and we’re looking forward to sharing some special touches we created just for this spot.”

For the urban environment of Downtown Phoenix, Morning Squeeze adapted the 3,400 square foot space to include an indoor-outdoor bar, a dedicated grab & go area for easy take away, a wrap around patio and ample outlets and connectivity for people to meet and work.

A rocking '70s and '80s playlist, a version of its signature Lovin’ Touchin’ Squeezin’ neon sign and a custom mural and light fixtures by local artist Jayarr Steiner round out the setting.

The doors of the Downtown Phoenix Squeeze will open at 7 a.m. on Friday, September 17. Neil says they will commemorate the new location with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. The location will be open daily from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Morning Squeeze opened its first location in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale in 2013 and a second spot off Mill Avenue in Downtown Tempe in 2018.









The Arizona-owned concept specializes in classic breakfast favorites like Biscuits & Gravy, Chicken & Waffles and Benedicts alongside modern brunch dishes like the Hangover Bowl and Blackened Salmon Salad and a range of creative cocktails and coffee drinks.

Its locations all have dog-friendly patios as well as a Tail Wagger menu just for Fido.

Morning Squeeze is open daily from 7 AM – 2 PM. Find your Squeeze online at MorningSqueeze.com and on Instagram and TikTok @morningsqueeze.

