Mesa nondiscrimination ordinance has enough voter signatures to head to the ballot

A petition to repeal Mesa's new nondiscrimination ordinance has enough voter signatures to head to the ballot.

The Mesa City Council approved the ordinance on March 1 despite strong opposition. The ordinance extended protections to the LGBTQ community and others when it comes to public accommodation, employment, and housing.

A few days after the council vote, a political committee formed by residents and called United for Mesa launched a referendum campaign to try to reverse the decision via citywide ballot.

The group, led by political consultant George Khalaf, won the right to challenge the ordinance by filing enough voter signatures to place the matter on the ballot. It will possibly be challenged in court as supporters of the ordinance try to knock the referendum off the ballot. There is a five-day window to do this.

City and Maricopa County officials reviewed the submitted signatures for the referendum effort and found there were 11,505 signatures, more than the 9,100 required to go to the voters.

Mesa Mayor John Giles | Photo: mesaaz.gov

Mayor John Giles has strongly supported the ordinance. Mesa was the seventh Arizona city to approve a nondiscrimination ordinance that extends protections to LGBTQ individuals with Scottsdale passing a similar ordinance soon after.

If the measure makes the ballot, it will go to voters in November 2022 unless the council calls for an earlier special election.