Phoenix-based campaign aims to launch LGBTQ-POC community magazine

A new I Fund Women campaign is appealing to the LGBTQ+ community to help launch the first issue of BLERR Magazine, an androgynous fashion and design-centric publication driven by Gen Z and Millennials digital innovators.

Mockup of a launch issue layout | Photo: Aubrey Tippets

The publication hopes to establish "a new editorial approach from the eyes of digital creators of queer-POC niches creating through influence, communities, and designers of expressional art," according to the kickstarter campaign.

"We are frustrated that there are so many talented individuals who are overlooked or underrepresented. We are a space for developing and curating exceptional talent and identifying social issues in the 'BLERR.' "

BLERR editorial team | Photo: Anitah Diggs

BLERR Magazine focuses on diverse identities, self-expression, and those who are looking to revolt and revolutionize as a creative. We are discovering and uncovering digital influential artists and creatives who have built a niche community and are inspiring cult followings breaking boundaries and pursuing authenticity in the fashion and design world.

The editorial contributors come from around the world with a core Phoenix editorial team including: Roxanne Banuelos, Sarah Karam, Sam Johnson, Faith Blackshear, Walt Campbell, Daryl Bland, Justine Lavilla, Savaunna Shyanne, Alex Clapham, Jacob Nguyen, Anitah Diggs, Trish Delleva "Teaplnt," Summer Horchem, Alyssa Copham, Ashley Holmes, Dawson Dobbelaire, and Swathi Saseedhar.

To find out more about what is planned for Issue 1 of BLERR, and to get behind the campaign, which rewards financial contributors with original LGBTQIA+ artwork, go here.