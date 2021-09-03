Meet Latin pop sensation MV Caldera

Latin pop star MV Caldera is sure to blow the roof off the intimate Hal Bogle Theater at the Chandler Center for the Arts this month. The gorgeous, out and proud Venezuelan singer-songwriter has shared the stage with such music icons as Marc Anthony, Carlos Vives, Juan Gabriel, Rubén Blades and The Gypsy Kings, she arrives with her band on September 18 for a thrilling night of Latin pop. A composer, musician and producer, MV Caldera first appeared on the Venezuelan reality show Camino a la Fame, and quickly found international adoration due to beautiful and nuanced song lyrics, her authenticity, passion and joy. Based in New York City, MV is looking forward to her Arizona concert, which occurs the night before her second anniversary with her wife, Mashelin Lopez.

MV Caldera | Photo: Angel Colme

Have you played Arizona before and are you excited about appearing at the Chandler Centre?

It's my fourth time in Arizona and it is always a pleasure to come. The people are as warm as the weather. In fact, it is the hottest place where I have been able to play my music. Wonderful experience all around.

The coronavirus pandemic was very hard for live performers and musicians who could not tour. How did you spend your time during the pandemic and did you learn anything new, develop skills, write any songs or re-evaluate your goals?

At the beginning, it was very difficult, but I had a lot of free time and it helped me finish several projects, among them my fourth album, Alma Libre, which came out in May 2021. It was difficult to inspire me to write songs of happiness while the world was falling, but I was able to do it with God's help. Everything has been part of a long learning that we have to live with and I thank every day because I was able to create in the midst of so much chaos.

Some Latin artists perhaps do not come out or take time to come out - like Ricky Martin - because they are afraid of losing their fan base. Was there ever a time you thought you might not come out?

I grew up in a country where the rights of the LGBTQ community don't exist; in my home it has always been said that we all have the right to choose what we like, be it good or bad for some. My parents taught me to seek happiness and to pursue what I wanted so I have never been afraid to show my identity.

I love being part of a movement that promotes diversity. As long as it is respectful to others, I think we should all promote something to help the community. It is very important at this time to raise your voice when something doesn't seem right and not remain silent in the face of injustices. Respect in these times is very important to live in a better world.

Please tell us about married life - why you decided to get married and how it has made you feel as a woman and an artist who sings about love!

We decided to get married because we wanted to go to the next level. My wife is a person who understands and loves what I do and that is very important to me. Sometimes I miss special occasions because of my work but when I'm at home I'm not an Artist, I'm Maria the wife. You can be married and in music at the same time if you organize yourself.

Living the married life allows me to write about other things as well, it's a beautiful experience as long as your partner respects what you love to do and allows you to be yourself, it is one of the keys to a harmonious marriage.

MV Caldera is in concert on September 18 at 7:30 pm at the Chandler Center for the Arts, 250 N. Arizona Ave, Chandler

Tickets here.