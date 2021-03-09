LGBTQ+-OWNED AEQUALITAS MEDIA LAUNCHES NEW BRAND OUTvoices

Chicago, Illinois —Chicago-based Aequalitas Media today announced the launching of a new national LGBTQ+ media brand, OUTvoices.

The OUTvoices national brand will deliver diverse, fresh, and original LGBTQ+ print, digital, audio and video content. Following the 2020 acquisitions of legacy LGBTQ+ titles Echo Magazine Phoenix(31 years); Out & About Nashville Magazine(16 years); and CAMP Kansas City Magazine(17 years), these properties will be rebranded under the OUTvoices umbrella.

Effective April 2, 2021, with the exception of Gaycation Magazine, all of these will be renamed to reflect their proud inclusion in the OUTvoices network. Echo magazine will become OUTvoices Phoenix, OUT & ABOUT Nashville will become OUTvoices Nashville, and CAMP will become OUTvoices Kansas City.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with the introduction of OUTvoices by uniting these successful media properties underneath our new, truly inclusive brand — a one-stop opportunity for brands to easily and efficiently advertise to this loyal and profitable market,” said DJ Doran, CEO of Aequalitas Media.

LGBTQ+ veteran journalist and former editor in chief of Curve Magazine, Merryn Johns will join the editorial team to steer content under the new OUTvoices brand beginning April 2, 2021.

“I am thrilled to bring my passion for serving LGBTQ+ readers to OUTvoices and to bring them the highest quality content possible, nationwide,” said Johns.

Additionally, OUTvoices Chicago will go live in Q2, 2021. The new LGBTQ+ news and lifestyle website will feature originally produced articles and stories from the LGBTQ+ community in Chicago as well as curated content from other members of the OUTvoices network. Visitors to the new OUTvoices.uswebsite and many other LGBTQ+ websites also will be able to listen to OUTvoices Radio.

OUTvoices Radio, anticipated to launch in March 2021, will be the first internet-based streaming LGBTQ+ talk radio station offering listeners pre-recorded and live programming 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The lineup includes shows from LGBTQ+ thought leaders, entertainers, entrepreneurs, musicians, and more. The OUTvoices Radio widget will be offered to all LGBTQ+ websites without charge. “It is part of our company philosophy of supporting other LGBTQ+ media by sharing content at no cost,” said Doran.

Streaming LGBTQ+ radio will then be followed by OUTvoices TV in late Q2, 2021 and will feature originally produced series such as The Gaycation Travel Show with host Ravi Roth. Season 1 will begin airing new episodes every Friday starting May 14th. OUTvoices TV is currently filming The Gay Gourmet, a cooking show with Oprah Winfrey’s former personal chef Art Smith and Joe Eats World Chef Joe Morales as hosts.

OUTvoices TV will offer viewers access via OUTvoices YouTube channel to high-quality shows reflecting the depth and breadth of talent within the LGBTQ+ community in News, Opinion, Fashion, Travel, Food, and more.

The nationally focused website OUTvoices.us domain has been chosen as a reflection of us, the LGBTQ+ community. As a website, it will encourage small-to-medium size LGBTQ+ sites to unite under the OUTvoices domain. This will especially benefit smaller sites often overlooked by major brands and agencies to combine their audiences and analytics to be more attractive to advertisers. The OUTvoices network will also allow other members to share and benefit from resources, content, and exposure in rewarding ways.

Other Aequalitas acquisitions and initiatives for 2021 include:

Future LGBTQ+ Media Acquisitions: Aequalitas Media currently has three LGBTQ+ media assets in the pipeline and scheduled to close sometime in 2021.

Aequalitas Media currently has three LGBTQ+ media assets in the pipeline and scheduled to close sometime in 2021. The Gay Travel Business Network , a new business-to-business travel organization led by LGBTQ+ travel expert and executive director Ed Salvato and a board of travel pros helping tourism, hospitality and travel-related businesses and brands better connect with other like-minded businesses desiring to do business with each other.

, a new business-to-business travel organization led by LGBTQ+ travel expert and executive director Ed Salvato and a board of travel pros helping tourism, hospitality and travel-related businesses and brands better connect with other like-minded businesses desiring to do business with each other. Aequalitas Content Creators Association ,a 501c6 organization for LGBTQ+ content creators to gather at an annual conference in late August, 2021 in Cedar Rapids, IA to network and listen to industry experts exchanging ideas and sharing best practices toward increasing reach and revenue as the industry continues to evolve.

,a 501c6 organization for LGBTQ+ content creators to gather at an annual conference in late August, 2021 in Cedar Rapids, IA to network and listen to industry experts exchanging ideas and sharing best practices toward increasing reach and revenue as the industry continues to evolve. NGLCC (National LGBT Chamber of Commerce) Certification: Aequalitas Media and all of the assets owned and managed under its umbrella have been certified as LGBT business enterprises by the NGLCC.

“Aequalitas Media is dedicated to revitalizing LGBTQ+ media in 2021 and beyond. Our expanding portfolio of media assets, new ventures and opportunities, create exceptional value for our advertisers, clients and partners,” said Doran.

ABOUT AEQUALITAS MEDIA

Aequalitas Media [pronounced e-QUAL-i-tas] is one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing LGBTQ+ media companies in the U.S., spanning print, digital publishing, and media buying to managing a 24/7 LGBTQ+ talk radio station and a national network of LGBTQ+ websites. Aequalitas Media is well-positioned for growth in 2021 and beyond. Our company’s Advisory Board includes many of the best and brightest in LGBTQ+ media and business giving us a distinctive edge in delivering results and amplifying opportunities to expand our reach.