Leading Edge Senior Care is making a name for itself as sole provider of safety check services in Arizona

With a full-fledged service tailored for seniors and their loved ones, Leading Edge Senior Care is etching a place for itself and proving to be the eyes and ears of persons looking to care for Arizona's elderly.

Leading Edge Senior Care, a family-owned, in-home senior care agency based out of Mesa, is making a name as the sole provider of safety check services for senior citizens in Arizona. The agency offers a service in which caregivers or CNAs (Certified Nursing Assistant) come to the senior’s home to ensure medications are being taken, diet is being followed, hygiene is adequate, and the person is being cared for.

“Senior Care starts and ends at a patient level. Custom care solutions, not corporate solutions,” explained Michele Unangst, Leading Edge Senior Care CEO. “Caregivers are at the heart of senior care. That is why each caregiver is trained for their specific client. There has to be a perfect match to ensure the best in senior care,” she added.

Leading Edge Senior Care does not take a one-size-fits-all approach to senior care. Instead, the team works hard to create a custom care plan for each individual. Seniors can choose to have safety checks one or several times per week, or they can opt for more extensive services. There is only a six-hour minimum of required weekly hours to receive benefits from Leading Edge Senior Care, making the agency unique from other in-home senior care agencies in Arizona.

As a provider of safety checks for seniors, Leading Edge Senior Care ensures that pets and plants are being maintained properly, along with the rest of the senior’s house, examining the cleanliness and functionality of essential items. The Leading Edge Senior Care team has the most tenured caregivers in Arizona, with an average of 11 years of senior care experience. Interestingly, the company is the only in-home senior care agency in Arizona and the United States offering this level of caregiving for seniors.

“So many seniors are isolated due to the COVID-19 pandemic or simply don’t have the resources to afford private senior care. With our safety check service, we feel we can give seniors the best of both worlds,” Michele continued. “By offering a variety of affordable non-medical senior care services, our clients can receive peace of mind even if they don’t have the budget for full-time in-home care. We vow not only to be your agency but your partner in care, as well.”

Senior citizens are guaranteed to be in expert hands with Leading Edge Senior Care, and safety checks can significantly impact a senior’s life. The company works tirelessly to ensure that every client’s needs are met and feels proud to offer first-rate, affordable services to seniors in the area.

About Leading Edge Senior Care

Leading Edge Senior Care is a local, family-owned company and has been praised by many for providing high-quality and affordable senior care to the Valley region. When selecting caretakers, the company’s intensive screening process will match each senior with a caretaker suitable for their needs.

The safety check services offered by Leading Edge Senior Care are available now for seniors seeking weekly check-ins. Leading Edge Senior Care is currently based out of Mesa, Arizona, serving the entire Phoenix region. The agency mainly focuses on helping the cities of Mesa, Gilbert, Glendale, Peoria, Chandler, Scottsdale, and Phoenix.

For more information about Leading Edge Senior Care, please visit www.leadingedgeseniorcare.com.