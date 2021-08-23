Kenect Phoenix apartments open with cowork spaces, ghost kitchen

Chicago-based Akara Partners has opened its first multi-family highrise apartment residences and co-work spaces in Downtown Phoenix.

Located right off the busiest stop along the light rail, across from Central Station, Kenect is conveniently located at 355 N. Central Ave., near Arizona State University’s downtown campus, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, ASU Law School and ASU Medical School.

Kenect Phoenix offers a state-of-the-art concept in new apartment residences, both furnished and unfurnished, in a range of sizes — junior studios, 1-bedroom, 1-bedroom flex and 3 bed/3 bath.

Kenect offers individual leases and lease terms for co-living residents within the three-bedroom units, leased per bedroom – each resident has their own bedroom/bathroom and share the common area with roommates. Don't have a roommate? Kenect offers a roommate matching program. hat's a great option for folks attending ASU.

“Kenect is a disruptor in the industry, serving as a unique concept for residential living and coworking,” said Megan Billingsley, Executive Director of Kenect Phoenix. “It is a new way of living and working; our lives have changed this past year and Kenect has the solution – offering residents and members a combination of hospitality-driven residences, service, coworking and amenities, creating an overall elevated experience for busy professionals and students. At Kenect, it’s all within reach.”















Amenities

Amenities at Kenect include a rooftop pool, dog park, curated social and networking events, concierge services, hoteling services, community perks which include discounts to local businesses, and 7,000 SF of coworking space, in which all residents have a complimentary membership. The expansive gym features state-of-the-art AKTIV Virtual Bays loaded with hundreds of personalized workouts and virtual coaches.

Ghost kitchens

Food and beverage platform C3 (Creating Culinary Communities) has partnered with Akara Living to integrate ghost kitchens in Kenect. The in-house digital kitchens will be a resident amenity, and incorporated in all future Kenect properties as the brand expands into other urban markets across the country over the next several years. C3 will oversee daily operations and service needs for all Kenect onsite dining venues, including Kenect’s lobby cafés and bars and private pool decks. It will also provide up to seven restaurant concepts to Kenect residents and social and coworking club members and the surrounding community. Four concepts, Umami Burger, Krispy Rice, Sam’s Crispy Chicken, and Plant Nation, will be housed in each location.

“C3 kitchens offer a significant value-add for residents at Kenect,” said Rajen Shastri, founder and CEO of Akara Partners. “This partnership allows us to tap into C3’s network of in-demand brands like Krispy Rice and Umami Burger, elevating our amenity-rich buildings and hospitality services by providing a seamless dining experience for our residents as well as our social and coworking club members.”

Cowork spaces

Kenect’s coworking spaces include floating desks, dedicated desks, private offices and more, all carefully designed to bring residents and members an immersive community experience, while also providing an environment to relax, entertain or work remotely. Members can dive into productivity, community, and collaboration instantly, while enjoying access to exclusive events that focus on personal growth, career progression, and enhancing skills, from workshops and seminars to professional headshot sessions. As an added value, Kenect members also receive nationwide access to Kenect coworking and amenities at additional Kenect locations.

About Kenect Phoenix

Kenect Phoenix is second of five Kenect projects from Akara Partners, the first in Nashville with other locations under development in Cleveland, Denver and Miami.

Kenect is a hospitality-oriented apartment platform with coworking, offering an unmatched lifestyle for city dwellers, developed by Chicago-based Akara Partners. Strategically located at transit-oriented, urban sites, Kenect provides comfort and convenience to its residents – along with the highest quality living spaces, modern common areas, virtual events and cutting-edge technology. Kenect caters to the lifestyles of busy, social professionals, entrepreneurs and more broadly global citizens who want to take control of their lives, bringing the future of residential living to cities around the US.

Kenect Phoenix is a modern high-rise community located near many dining, entertainment, and employment options. Kenect is distinguished from other multi-family sites with its offering of carefully designed, state-of-the-art furniture with interactive controls that act as the catalyst for residents to live spaciously in an efficient unit.

Find out more here.