Janis Ian announces new album and tour to cap her career

Today, legendary singer/songwriter Janis Ian announces The Light at the End of the Line, set for release January 21, 2022 on her own label, Rude Girl Records. The Light at the End of the Line is Ian’s first album of new material in fifteen years, and is also her last solo studio recording, a “swan song,” she notes.

The Light at the End of the Line also sets the stage for Ian’s final North American tour in 2022, aptly titled Celebrating Our Years Together. First track “I’m Still Standing” is the perfect statement for this enthralling album; listen HERE.

The Light at the End of the Line bookends a kaleidoscopic catalog that began with her 1967 self-titled debut at age 15. The songs are intimate portraits of getting older but wiser (“I’m Still Standing”), of knowing when to stand up and not take any more shit (“Resist”), of celebrating life’s fleeting beauty (“Swannanoa”), of exalting in your true identity (“Perfect Little Girl”), of paying homage to a lifelong hero and her demons (“Nina,” as in Simone).

The Light at the End of the Line feels like a victory lap for an artist who has nothing to lose, and nothing left to prove. You hear that in the risks Ian took in both her lyrics and the inspired production choices.

“I love this album,” Ian says. “There is an element of, ‘This is the absolute best I can do over the span of 58 years as a writer. This is what I’ve learned. And I realized that this album has an arc, and I’ve never really done anything like that before.”

She notes, “As I wrote The Light at the End of the Line,’ I realized that it’s really a love song. I didn’t understand that so many years of meeting my audience after shows, of corresponding with them, had created this very real relationship that few artists are privileged to have.”

Janis Ian began her iconic career at age 14 when she wrote her socially and politically impactful song “Society’s Child” about an interracial romance between teenagers.

Her honest songwriting has translated into timeless, culturally significant tracks including “At Seventeen,” “Jesse,” and “Stars,” the latter which was covered by Nina Simone, Cher, Mel Tormé, and a host of other artists who felt the song spoke to their own lives.

She has been nominated for nine Grammy awards and won two: one in 1976 for Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female (“At Seventeen”) and one in 2013 for Best Spoken Word Recording (Society's Child: An Autobiography). Over her extraordinary career, Ian has forged deep connections with her fans and she cherishes those associations.

Ian is also planning her final run of the US, the Celebrating Our Years Together tour, with dates starting in February and running through May 2022. She performs in Tucson on March 3. Her tours have sold out in every country she’s visited and this one will likely follow.

Dates are listed below and will continue to be updated; for tickets go to janisian.com. Additional shows for September, October and November 2022 are in the works and will be announced soon.

JANIS IAN 2022 TOUR DATES

February 24 – Santa Fe, NM – Jean Cocteau Theatre

February 25 – Santa Fe, NM – Jean Cocteau Theatre

February 26 – Santa Fe, NM – Jean Cocteau Theatre

February 27 – Santa Fe, NM – Jean Cocteau Theatre

March 3 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theater

March 6 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia

March 11 – Santa Monica, CA – McCabe’s Guitar Shop

March 12 – Santa Monica, CA – McCabe’s Guitar Shop

March 13 – Santa Monica, CA – McCabe’s Guitar Shop

March 16 – Fresno, CA – The Painted Table Events Center

March 18 – Saratoga, CA – Montalvo Arts Center

March 20 – Berkeley, CA – Freight & Salvage

March 31 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

April 2 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Parker Playhouse*

April 3 – Stuart, FL – The Lyric Theatre

April 6 – Jacksonville, FL – WJCT Soundstage

April 14 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Caffe Lena

April 15 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Caffe Lena

April 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Caffe Lena

April 18 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Caffe Lena

April 21 – Old Saybrook, CT – The Kate

April 23 – Lynn, MA – Lynn Auditorium*

April 24 – Turners Falls, MA – Shea Theater Arts Center

April 27 – Harrisburg, PA – The Whitaker Center*

April 29 – Richmond, VA – Tin Pan

April 30 – Alexandria, VA – The Birchmere

May 1 – Newton, NJ – The Newton Theater

May 5 –Collingswood, NJ – Scottish Rite Auditorium*

May 6 – Ocean City, NJ – Ocean City Music Pier*

May 7 – New York, NY – Concert Hall Society for Ethical Culture*

May 8 – Riverhead, NY – Suffolk Theatre

May 11 – Cleveland, OH – The Kent Stage

May 13 – Stoughton, WI – Stoughton Opera House

May 14 – Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk Music

May 15 – Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk Music

May 22 – Iowa City, IA – The Englert Theatre

*with special guests Livingston Taylor and Tom Chapin