It's Arizona for Thanksgiving, according to recent poll

The Grand Canyon State is one of the top destinations for a perfect Thanksgiving, according to a new report by WalletHub, with three AZ cities making the top 20!

Scottsdale, Gilbert, and Chandler scored well in the ranking which took into account and analyzed various factors such affordability, accessibility, tradition, and safety.

With consumers having spent around $312 per person in the period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday last year, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its 2021's Best Places to Go for Thanksgiving report.















To help Americans decide where to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast without breaking the bank, WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across 20 key metrics. They range from the cost of Thanksgiving dinner and share of delayed flights to volunteer opportunities per capita and forecasted precipitation.

Arizona was not only featured prominently at this table—it walked away with its fare share of the pie, beating out many Northeastern and Southern cities which are more traditionally associated with this holiday!

Top 20 Cities for Thanksgiving

1. Atlanta, GA 11. Gilbert, AZ 2. Orlando, FL 12. Durham, NC 3. Scottsdale, AZ 13. Cincinnati, OH 4. Miami, FL 14. Chesapeake, VA 5. Raleigh, NC 15. San Jose, CA 6. Virginia Beach, VA 16. Oakland, CA 7. Las Vegas, NV 17. Chandler, AZ 8. Tampa, FL 18. St. Paul, MN 9. Greensboro, NC 19. Washington, DC 10. Louisville, KY 20. Irving, TX

Quick Thanksgiving Facts:

$312 – Average person’s spending over the five-day Thanksgiving period.



– Average person’s spending over the five-day Thanksgiving period. 10 Hrs. 2 Mins . – Length of time the average American male would need to spend on the treadmill to burn the 4,500 calories consumed at the average Thanksgiving meal.



. – Length of time the average American male would need to spend on the treadmill to burn the 4,500 calories consumed at the average Thanksgiving meal. $604+ Million – Estimated amount Americans spend on Thanksgiving turkeys each year, with 46 million turkeys killed for the holiday.



– Estimated amount Americans spend on Thanksgiving turkeys each year, with 46 million turkeys killed for the holiday. $26 Million – Amount of property loss caused by residential building fires each Thanksgiving.



– Amount of property loss caused by residential building fires each Thanksgiving. 46% – Share of people celebrating Thanksgiving who try to avoid having to talk politics at the dinner table.



– Share of people celebrating Thanksgiving who try to avoid having to talk politics at the dinner table. 65% – Share of Americans who expect COVID-19 to impact their Thanksgiving celebrations this year (only 15% expect the impact to be significant).

