Health nonprofit offers care to Arizona LGBTQ youth

By Connor Van Ligten

Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Arizona has announced that they are now offering LGBTQ and gender-affirming health care to youth in their organization’s Phoenix program.

The nonprofit, which operates in 13 states, is partnering with the Phoenix-based nonprofit Mercy Care’s Maricopa County Direct Support and Specialty Provider Directory. They will be a specialty provider for group, individual, and family therapy for LGBTQ and “gender-expansive” individuals, including supporting letters for hormone therapy.

“At Devereux, one of our strategic goals is to develop industry-leading programs and services. This is a perfect example of what is possible when staff are mission-driven and passionate about their work,” said Devereux Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical/Medical Officer Yolanda Graham, M.D. “LGBTQ and gender-expansive youth will benefit from healing in a caring and competent space, where clinicians are not only trained in evidence-based best practices, but also specially trained to meet each individual’s unique needs.”

Learn more about Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health

Devereux Arizona provides not just therapeutic support — they are also working with youth to create a community-oriented gender support plan.

“This plan will help individuals communicate their needs to ensure they are receiving the safest and most culturally competent care, and have access to necessary tools and resources,” said Devereux Arizona Statewide Clinical Director Janelle Westfall. “We are excited to support this underserved population, and remain committed to helping LGBTQ and gender-expansive youth build and nurture their resilience, and thrive.”

Devereux Arizona Outpatient Services Clinical Program Manager Evette Richardson, LCSW, BHP, adds, “LGBTQ and gender-expansive youth are often isolated in their experiences and forced to navigate through misinformation and historical treatment models that are proven to be ineffective. I believe we have the necessary policies in place to push this transformative work forward so youth and families are provided with the latest, most accurate clinical information, and Devereux employees have the resources they need to advocate for, and support, these families as a team. Having an integrated care team that holds the same values and knowledge, and promotes resiliency, is a powerful and privileged position that can mitigate the impacts of identity-related trauma.”

For more information on Devereux’s LGBTQ resources go to https://www.devereux.org/site/SPageServer/?pagename=june_awareness_month_2021