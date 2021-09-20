Hawk Salvage to hold festive plant swap in Phoenix

Hawk Salvage, which is located in the historic Grand Avenue Arts district is hosting its first-ever community Fall Plant Swap on October 17. Plant lovers are invited to bring plants or cuttings for trading with other plant parents. There will be soil and potting stations available for use. Hawk Salvage will also have plants and planters available for purchase. To create a festive atmosphere, there will be live music, artist demos and food trucks.

Photo by Jacob Tyler Dunn | www.JacobTylerDunn.com

Located in the historic Grand Avenue arts district, Hawk Salvage features a carefully curated selection of vintage, industrial, reclaimed, antique, one-of-a-kind finds and oddities, as well as an extensive selection of rare and unique house plants. On Sunday, October 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hawk Salvage will host its first-ever community Plant Swap. Mix and mingle with fellow plant lovers, learn tips and tricks from other green thumbs, and take home some new greenery to liven up a home or office space.

Photo by Jacob Tyler Dunn | www.JacobTylerDunn.com

To participate in the Plant Swap, bring at least one live and healthy plant or rooted cutting for trading with another plant or clipping of equal size. Hawk Salvage will have planting stations and soil available for use for a small fee of up to $10 depending upon the size of the plant. Bring a pot or peruse the selection of unique pots and glassware for sale at Hawk Salvage. For those looking to further expand their plant collection, the store will have some rare, imported plants available for purchase, such as Medusa’s Head from South Africa, Gonolobus, a vining plant with edible fruit from Mexico, as well as several types of Pothos, Monsteras, and Philodendrons. During the event, there will be live music, food trucks, and artist demonstrations.

Photo by Jacob Tyler Dunn | www.JacobTylerDunn.com

Hawk Salvage was founded by Greg Hawk (a.k.a. Hawk), a retired Phoenix Fire Department Captain and a self-proclaimed picker. What started as a hobby has turned into a lifelong passion for discovering history's lost treasures. A keen eye and a knack for unearthing rare gems, Hawk travels the U.S. with a truck and trailer, personally hand selecting every item for the store. Not your typical vintage home decor store, you won't find any chalk painted furniture, inspirational signs, or pallet wood DIY at Hawk Salvage. From the building, which was previously a 1940s automotive shop, to everything in the store, it all has a story. Hawk is happy to share them with everyone who comes through the doors.

Photo by Jacob Tyler Dunn | www.JacobTylerDunn.com

While the inventory constantly changes, items often found in the store include: antique apothecary bottles, unique antique furniture (such as a pharmacy label cabinet), tintypes and ambrotypes photography, ephemera, postmortem items (including human skulls that were used as teaching models), original artwork from the 1700s, including oil paintings, pencil and charcoal drawings, lithographs, woodcuts and etchings, religious sculptures, repurposed industrial furniture, vintage chemistry glassware, old maps, as well as hard-to-find plants.

Hawk Salvage is located at 1109 Grand Avenue, Phoenix, Ariz. 85007. The store is typically open Friday and Saturday, noon to 8 pm and Sunday 2 to 6 pm, with expanded hours during holidays and First Friday. New items are regularly posted on Instagram @HawkSalvage.

For more information, visit www.hawksalvage.com.