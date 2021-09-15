Happy National Latinx Heritage Month

The Task Force is celebrating Latinx individuals who are also LGBTQ, using the term “Latinx” over the term "Hispanic," which is widely used this month. Latinx relates to people of Latin American origin or descent and is used as a gender-neutral or non-binary alternative to Latino or Latina.

Latinx Heritage Month kicks off on September 15, which is the anniversary of independence for Latin American countries Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. It is towards the end of the month-long celebration that Día de la Raza (“Race Day” or the recognition of the mixed indigenous and European heritage of Mexico) is celebrated.

Latinx Heritage Month recognizes and honors the enduring contributions and importance of Latinx Americans to the U.S. and celebrates the many heritages and cultures of Americans from or with ancestors from Mexico, the Caribbean, Spain, and Central and South America.

HRC also acknowledged the importance of the month to the LGBTQ+ community:

"Latinx LGBTQ+ folks have been at the forefront of our movement since its inception and have made significant contributions to American culture and society. Our Latinx and Proud campaign aims to celebrate the historical impact Latinx people have had and continue to have on our nation’s history and future while spotlighting the unique challenges and issues Latinx communities face."

It comes as DNC Chair Jaime Harrison and DNC Hispanic Council Chair Iris Martinez celebrated the beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month with the following statement:

“As we kick off National Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re excited to honor and celebrate the many members of the Latino and Hispanic community who have made extraordinary contributions to our country.

“Latino voters used their voting power to put President Biden and Vice President Harris in office, placing their faith in Democrats to deliver for their communities. In the past eight months we’ve done just that. The American Rescue Plan has reduced the number of Hispanics living in poverty by almost 40 percent. The American Rescue Plan has also prioritized ensuring that Latinos and their communities have access to the vaccine and resources necessary to combat COVID-19. Democrats are also working to make higher education accessible to everyone by making two-year community college free and to make the expanded Child Tax Credit permanent so working families get a monthly tax cut. And we will continue pushing for the passage of the DREAM Act so that children who have lived here their whole lives can have security in the country they call home."

Read GLSEN's 5 recommended Latinx heroes to read about or teach in the classroom here.