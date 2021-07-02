Fountain Hills Theater announces Sizzlin’ Summer Weekend Music Festival

Fountain Hills Theater announces The Sizzlin’ Summer Weekend Music Festival, the perfect escape into the cool theater for some hot concerts in Fountain Hills. Four fabulous concerts in three days!

Friday night, July 16th at 7:30pm - Everybody Rise - A Boozy Cruise Through Broadway’s Greatest Lushes. Join world renowned Opera and Musical comedy star, Kathleen Berger and her guest, the multi-talented Tony Blosser, for an evening of drunk songs, songs about drinking, and songs that would be waaaay better if they were sung while drinking. With the marvelous Steve Hildebrand at the piano, they make a trio that will have you laughing, crying and celebrating all night long.

Saturday night, July 17th at 7:30pm - Diamonds and Cash. Charlie Jourdan brings his one- man show Diamonds and Cash to Fountain Hills, performing songs of two of the most iconic singer songwriters of our time, Neil Diamond and Johnny Cash. Through story and song, you will hear about what inspired Neil Diamond to write such hits as "Sweet Caroline" and "Solitary Man." You'll find out the history behind Johnny Cash's chart toppers like "Folsom Prison Blues" and "I Walk the Line." Charlie Jourdan has been performing live for most of his life. He began singing in local bars and restaurants on the east coast and Alaska. From there he spent the last fourteen years entertaining cruise ship audiences all over the world. Close your eyes and you'll believe that you're in the theatre with Neil and Johnny.

Sunday afternoon, July 18th at 2:00pm - Remember When. Dedicated to the music and memories of the 50s, 60s, and 70s, this retro radio-style revue features award-winning entertainer T.A. BURROWS, who not only hosts this swinging soiree, but also uses his remarkable vocal talents to perform 18 popular hits by a variety of artists from Elvis Presley to The Beatles to Stevie Wonder. Their songs provided the soundtrack for our lives for three decades. Between the decades, T.A. keeps his “listeners” entertained with humorous recollections of the fads, fashions, and pop culture of each era along with amusing anecdotes and witty DJ banter. Featuring a classic mix of pop, soul, and rock ‘n’ roll along with some great memories, “REMEMBER WHEN” is a rockin' retro radio revue that is truly a show...to remember!

And finally, on Sunday evening at 7:00, a recent star of Fox’s “I Can See Your Voice”, Julian Mendoza, brings his show to the FHT stage. Julian Mendoza: A Knight’s Tale will feature the different genres of Julian’s songbook, ranging from musical theater to Selena Quintanilla. Julian recently starred as Richie Valens in FHT’s highly popular production of “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story”. He was also seen on stage at the Phoenix Symphony, singing backup for Kristin Chenoweth and was a featured artist in the Utah Festival for Opera and Musical Theatre in Utah, the Barn Theatre in Augusta, Michigan and Quisisana in Maine.

The Sizzlin’ Summer Weekend Music Festival will play July 16th, 17th & 18th. Individual tickets are $35.00 for Adults and $18.00 for Youth 17 and under. A full festival pass is available for $100.00. Please note: The four-concert festival pass is NOT available on line, ONLY through calling the box office. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage Too at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office Hours are 10:00AM-5:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday. For additional information not contained in this press release, please call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill at (480) 837-9661 EXT. 7.

ABOUT FOUNTAIN HILLS THEATER

Fountain Hills Theater presents 3 regularly scheduled seasons of productions in their two theaters. The Theater’s year-round offering includes Mainstage, Mainstage Too!, and Youth productions. Additionally, special events, community outreach, and educational arts programming for our youth are offered. The Mainstage (often called the “big”) theater seats 130 and is devoted to medium and large-scale popular musicals and plays including the best of Broadway and Off-Broadway. No seat is more than 35 feet from the stage. The Youth/Mainstage Too! (also called the “little” theater) is a smaller, more intimate 90-seat, thrust style auditorium that offers thought-provoking, inspiring and sometimes challenging productions including Broadway musicals, original plays, musicals, and art works. Most of the youth productions are performed in the more intimate, smaller theater. Both stages often run productions concurrently. Special events are offered throughout the season on both stages as well as in community centers. The Theater has been in operation as a professionally-directed community theater for over 30 years. The mission of Fountain Hills Theater is “to engage, inspire and entertain diverse audiences, train and support our youth, and celebrate the essential power of the performing arts.” Fountain Hills Theater is a 501(c)(3) organization. All gifts are tax deductible. The Theater is 100% funded by ticket sales and donations. Volunteer opportunities are available. Fountain Hills Theater is located at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268. Phone: 480.837.9661.

Fountain Hills Theater is committed to the safety of their patrons, staff, and performers. They will be closely following CDC safety recommendations, as well as local guidelines, due to COVID-19. Hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the facility. Arm rests, door handles and other surfaces commonly touched by the public are thoroughly cleaned prior to each performance. Please check the website for evolving guidelines as the season progresses.