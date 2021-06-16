Flagstaff Pride celebrates 25 years

The Pride in the Pines Festival in Flagstaff will be postponed until June 2022. Meanwhile, a smaller event to celebrate 25 years of Flagstaff Pride will be held this year on June 19 at the Orpheum Theater in Flagstaff.

Two drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Coco Montrese and Derrick Barry, and local queens will perform alongside Grammy Award nominated DJ, Chris Cox. Seating will be limited to 250 people and attendees will be expected to follow masking and CDC guidelines.

For those who don’t feel comfortable attending in person, virtual tickets can be bought to access the Orpheum Theater livestream. Tickets can be purchased at orpheumflagstaff.com.

Civano Coffee House and Nightclub (civano.com) will also be streaming the event live, with their own drag queens hosting. Civano attendees will have the chance to meet some of the performers after the event ends.

Next year, the Northern Arizona Pride Association hopes to have a huge pride celebration to make up for missed opportunities during the pandemic.

“We're just looking forward to getting back to some sort of normalcy where we can have entertainment in the field, we can bring our exhibitors and vendors, and our friends and our family back to be social and to celebrate pride in the way it's supposed to be celebrated,” board president Debra Taylor said about next year’s event.

