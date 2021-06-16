Find Your Shine Therapy offers LGBTQ self-care event

Find Your Shine is a group of dedicated, trauma informed therapists led by Jaime Castillo, LCSW. When receiving therapy from any Find Your Shine provider, you can expect to be invited into a warm, nonjudgmental environment that allows you to feel heard and understood, while creating space for change.

They offer a safe and inclusive environment for people of all abilities, religions, sexual orientations, countries of origin, races and genders. They understand and take seriously their ethical obligation as therapists to pursue social change with and on behalf of vulnerable and oppressed groups of people, and actively work to increase understanding of and dismantle the systems that contribute to oppression-based trauma.

The LGBTQ+ Self Care event:

Are you a member of the LGBTQ+ community? Come join us for this special event just for you! All of the vendors will be LGBTQ+ too as well!

There will be a variety of queer vendors (subject to change based upon availability)… and we are planning to add more! Feel free to follow Find Your Shine Therapy on Instagram and/or Facebook for updates on the upcoming event!

This event is for 12+ so register as space is limited. Questions? Feel free to email [email protected]

Find Your Shine Therapy is still accepting vendors. If you are interested please email.

Find Your Shine Therapy, 401 West Baseline Road Suite 108

Tempe, AZ 85283. P: 480-815-3211. E: [email protected]

More information: Facebook and Instagram