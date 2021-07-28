Everyone is welcome at Westside Blues and Jazz

Westside Blues and Jazz, a locally owned and operated nightclub specializing in live blues and jazz music is now open to the public. Located in Glendale, Arizona, Westside Blues and Jazz is the first and only full-service nightclub in the Phoenix-metro area specializing in live blues and jazz, and the first live music lounge to open in the West Valley.

Open Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the club’s live music features local, Arizona-based musicians that are nationally recognized in the blues and jazz scene, including Francine Reed; Beth Lederman; Cros; We3 & The Sahnas Brothers; Bluesman Mike; Diana Lee; Alice Tatum; Nolaz Band;Sandra Bassett; Big Pete Pearson; Ike Ramalho; Ratio Band; Sugar Thieves; Chuck Hall; and Charles Lewis Quintet, just to name a few.

"We opened Westside Blues and Jazz with the mission to create a welcoming, approachable and friendly nightclub for ALL music lovers to enjoy. Westside Blues is based on the conviction that jazz and blues is for everyone: children, adults, seniors, families and LGBTQ. We welcome all members of the community to Westside Blues and Jazz," Paul Vincent Perez, owner of Westside Blues and Jazz told OUTvoices.

Owned and operated by Valley residents and longtime jazz enthusiasts, Paul Vincent Perez and Cindi Jackson, Westside Blues and Jazz is launched with the mission to build a vibrant jazz community in the Valley, keeping alive America's original art form through music education, community involvement and quality live music by top musicians.

“Owning a blues and jazz nightclub has been on my “Bucket List” for more than 25 years and has always been a dream of mine,” said Perez. “After retiring in 2019, I decided to turn my dream into a reality and open Westside Blues and Jazz. I want to expose blues and jazz to a wider community and provide a friendly and casual social scene with high quality music for all to enjoy.”

With a professional soundman on-site every night, Westside Blues and Jazz features a professional-grade sound system, lighting system and stage that provides a superior musical experience that rivals large concert venues and music halls. The nightclub also features a 2,500-square foot lounge-style seating area, dance floor, full-service bar and an outdoor patio.

Inspired by traditional Chicago-style night clubs, Perez and Jackson designed Westside Blues and Jazz to have a speakeasy atmosphere with Prohibition era décor, including industrial designs, exposed red brick walls, plush lounge chairs and sofas, vintage high top tables and bar stools, and dim mood lighting.





“Jazz is in my blood,” said Westside Blues and Jazz co-founder, Cindi Jackson. “As the niece of Arizona saxophonist Lou Garno, I was empowered to open a jazz club that celebrates and honors the history of blues and jazz. We also opened Westside Blues and Jazz out of necessity; we knew there weren’t any full-service blues and jazz clubs in the Valley that offered live music in a traditional lounge setting. We wanted to change that.”

The club’s full-service bar and lounge serves premium liquor and signature craft cocktails, such as its Miles Davis, Lady Ella and Westside Hurricane, that offer a unique twist to classic cocktail recipes. It also serves tapas and desserts, such as Bangers and Mash, Bavarian Pretzel Bites and Cod Sliders. Happy Hour is served daily with $5 food and drink specials.

Westside Blues and Jazz is located at 17045 N. 59th Ave. Suite #104, Glendale, AZ, 85308. Live music is hosted every Thursday from 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.), Fridays and Saturdays 8 p.m., – midnight (doors open at 6 p.m.) and Sunday afternoons 2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. (doors open at noon).

To learn more about Westside Blues and Jazz, including its band schedules and cover charges, please visit www.westsideblues.com. Preferred seating and prepaid cover charges are recommended, but not necessary. Walk-ins are always welcomed.

ABOUT WESTSIDE BLUES AND JAZZ

Westside Blues and Jazz is a full-service bar and live music venue located in Glendale, Arizona. As the first and only nightclub in Phoenix featuring live performances every weekend by nationally recognized blues and jazz musicians, Westside Blues and Jazz is a premiere destination for music lovers. Owned and operated by Arizona residents, Paul Vincent Perez and Cindi Jackson, Westside Blues and Jazz aims to build a vibrant jazz community in the Valley based on the conviction that jazz and blues is for everyone: children, adults, seniors, families and LGBTQ. Westside Blues and Jazz welcomes children and offers free cover charge for the youths. To learn more about Westside Blues and Jazz, please visit www.westsideblues.com.