Dress for Success Phoenix hosting fundraising pop-up designer sale

Dress for Success Phoenix is hosting its annual Shop for Success Designer Sale presented by AAA and SRP on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hilton Scottsdale Resort and Villas, inside the Pavilion Tent.

Buzzing with do-good and look-good vibes, this pop-up clothing boutique empowers the fashion-forward to make an impact on the community, while participating in a favorite pastime, shopping!

Shop For Success Benefiting Dress For Success VIP Grand Opening on December 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)

Dress for Success Phoenix is a nonprofit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. Now more than ever, the organization is seeing an increased need for its services.

According to Lisa Doromal, Founder and CEO of Dress for Success Phoenix, “We are facing the first global female recession due to COVID-19, and the facts are alarming.”

In September alone, 865,000 women dropped out of the U.S. workforce, a level not seen since 1988. Globally, nearly 70% of women who have experienced COVID-19-related disruptions are concerned about their ability to progress in their careers.

Dress for Success Phoenix understands the importance of listening to the women they serve and learning firsthand the challenges, they face. They design and deliver programs to help women overcome these challenges for every phase of their personal or professional journey, whether they are a job seeker, an employed professional or someone ready to be a leader in their community.

Through first-in-class partnerships, Dress for Success Phoenix offers outcome-driven programs to ensure women are getting hired, being promoted, receiving well-earned raises, networking with other professional women, and gaining control of their finances.

The Shop for Success Designer Sale is one of the many entertaining and engaging ways the community can support the organization. The event is free to attend and is open to the public. Sold for a fraction of retail prices, shop an impressive selection of hundreds of new and gently loved clothing and accessories by designers such as Gucci, Burberry, Escada, Giorgio Armani, Dolce and Gabbana, St. John, Roberto Cavalli, Max Mera, Hugo Boss, Theory, Lafayette 148 and Akris. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the Shop for Success Designer Sale benefit Dress for Success Phoenix.

Dress for Success Phoenix is also hosting a VIP Fashion Night Out presented by AAA and SRP on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 from 5:30 to 10 p.m. A limited number of tickets for the VIP event are still available.

Admission is $125 per person and includes a cocktail hour and cigar bar lounge, a runway show with sustainable fashions by students of Arizona State University’s School of Art, a live auction and advance access to the Shop for Success Designer Sale.

The Shop for Success Designer Sale pop-up and VIP Fashion Night Out presented by AAA and SRP will be held at Hilton Resort and Villas in the Pavilion Tent. The resort is located at 6333 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, Ariz., 85250. For more information or tickets, visit www.phoenix.dressforsuccess.org.

About Dress for Success Phoenix

Dress for Success Phoenix has assisted over 17,000 women since opening its doors in 2009. The mission empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. Any woman referred by a community partner is eligible for free-of-charge programs and services. Dress for Success Phoenix is an independent 501c3 non-profit organization and an affiliate of Dress for Success Worldwide. Funds are raised locally and have a direct impact in our local communities.