DNC’s “Build Back Better” bus tour hits Arizona

On Aug. 26 the the DNC’s “Build Back Better” bus tour will stop in Gila River Indian Community. During the stop, which is expected at 11:00 a.m., DNC Chair Jaime Harrison will join Gila River Indian Community Governor Stephen Roe Lewis, Arizona Democratic Party Chair Raquel Terán, and local leaders to highlight how President Biden and Democrats will be delivering policies for Indian Country.

The bus tour is making stops in more than ten states across the South, Mountain West, Midwest, and Northeast during August.

The Democratic National Committee is trying to promote President Biden and the Democrats’ political agenda with a nationwide bus tour featuring mayors, governors and members of Congress.

The Build Back Better tour coincides with Congress' August recess and members of the House and Senate ware back in their districts. It also comes as lawmakers in both parties begin the ramp up in messaging that precedes the 2022 midterms.

It’s clear: the @JoeBiden plan to rebuild our economy is working. pic.twitter.com/Bq9QMDvpij — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) August 22, 2021

The tour also hopes to reinforce Biden's legislative successes as the US House passed Biden's $3.5 trillion budget blueprint on Aug. 24. The DNC plans to focus its onward messaging on Biden's plans for job creation, tax cuts for middle-class families and lower health care costs.

Illustration: Democratic National Committee

The tour kicked off on Aug. 12 in Virginia with former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who is running again for governor in the state, before traveling across the South, Mountain West, Midwest and Northeast. Other surrogates include Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas), former Housing Secretary Julián Castro, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.