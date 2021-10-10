Diana Taurasi wins WNBA playoff game, returns to Phoenix for birth of daughter

"Hold it in babe, I'm coming!" Taurasi said live on ESPN while she was court-side and on-camera, referring to her wife Penny Taylor, who was due to deliver their second child at any moment.
Taylor was in Phoenix, ready to give birth, and following the Mercury’s 87-84, defeat of the Aces, Taurasi left the court and flew from Las Vegas to Phoenix, making it just in time to be by Taylor’s side.
A baby girl arrived at 4:24 a.m. on Saturday. She is the couple's second child after their son, Leo, was born in 2018.
It was a close call, timing-wise, but also the cherry on top for champ athlete Taurasi who led Phoenix in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals best-of-five series against Chicago on Sunday. The teams played the first two games of the series in Phoenix.
Taurasi was drafted by Phoenix first overall in the 2004 WNBA draft. She was a three-time NCAA champion at UConn, graduating to the WNBA in 2004. She has spent her entire career with the Mercury and is the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer.
She married Taylor, her former teammate and Phoenix’s current director of player development and performance, in May 2017.
Congratulations to the lovely couple!
Leave a Reply