Diana Taurasi wins WNBA playoff game, returns to Phoenix for birth of daughter

"Hold it in babe, I'm coming!" Taurasi said live on ESPN while she was court-side and on-camera, referring to her wife Penny Taylor, who was due to deliver their second child at any moment.

Taylor was in Phoenix, ready to give birth, and following the Mercury’s 87-84, defeat of the Aces, Taurasi left the court and flew from Las Vegas to Phoenix, making it just in time to be by Taylor’s side.

A baby girl arrived at 4:24 a.m. on Saturday. She is the couple's second child after their son, Leo, was born in 2018.

At 4:24 am baby GOAT #2 arrived. Congratulations to Dee and Penny on the birth of their beautiful, healthy baby girl.💜🧡#FamilyOf4TheValley — Phoenix Mercury - X (@PhoenixMercury) October 9, 2021

It was a close call, timing-wise, but also the cherry on top for champ athlete Taurasi who led Phoenix in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals best-of-five series against Chicago on Sunday. The teams played the first two games of the series in Phoenix.

Diana Taurasi (L) with Penny Taylor (R) and son Leo | Instagram

Taurasi was drafted by Phoenix first overall in the 2004 WNBA draft. She was a three-time NCAA champion at UConn, graduating to the WNBA in 2004. She has spent her entire career with the Mercury and is the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer.

She married Taylor, her former teammate and Phoenix’s current director of player development and performance, in May 2017.

Congratulations to the lovely couple!