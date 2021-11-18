Daniel Hernandez featured speaker at the International LGBTQ Leaders Conference

A member of the 2nd District of the Arizona House of Representatives, Daniel Hernandez (pronouns He/Him/His) is a native, lifelong Arizonan, a former school board member and president, and a state representative in the Arizona State Legislature. He is also a co-founder of the House LGBTQ caucus.

The son of a Mexican immigrant mother, Hernandez is a first-generation college graduate, having attended the University of Arizona. When he interned for then-Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, he was there on the day of the shooting that killed six and injured 13. Hernandez was the first to administer first aid to the congresswoman before the EMTs arrived and was called a national hero by President Obama.

Inspired by Congresswoman Giffords’s commitment to public service, Hernandez went on to advocate for access to sexual and reproductive health care and education as program manager for Raíz, the Arizona-based Latino outreach program for Planned Parenthood Federation of America. He has worked with both Republicans and Democrats to pass bills protecting survivors of sexual assault and secure $20 million in funding for school resource officers, counselors, and social workers in the state legislature. He also led the fight against legislation that would discriminate against LGBTQ Arizonans.

The four-day International LGBTQ Leadership Conference will feature hundreds of LGBTQ elected and appointed officials, advocates, community leaders, and others gather for plenary events, issue-based workshops, networking, and an exclusive elected officials track for those leading on LGBTQ legislation and policy worldwide.

This December, the hybrid conference will be held virtually and at the JW Marriott in Washington, DC, December 1-4.

U.S. Representative Adam Schiff and U.S. Assistant Secretary of Health Admiral Rachel Levine will join more than 400 LGBTQ elected leaders and advocates from across the world at LGBTQ Victory Institute’s 2021 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference in Washington, DC from Thursday, December 1 – Saturday, December 4. The conference – which includes plenaries, workshops and networking events – is the largest gathering of LGBTQ elected officials in the world.

During the four-day conference, speakers and panelists will discuss opportunities to elect LGBTQ candidates to Congress in 2022, the new wave of non-binary candidates, efforts to limit voting rights and the flood of anti-trans legislation in state legislatures. Additional speakers include California state Senate Pro Tem Toni Atkins; Congressional candidates Michele Rayner, Jasmine Beach-Ferrera and Daniel Hernandez; Deputy of the Venezuelan National Assembly Tamara Adrián; Guatemalan Congressman Aldo Dávila; and Georgia state Representation Park Cannon, among many others.

