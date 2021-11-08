City partners with nonprofit Chandler Pride to celebrate Pride in Chandler

The City of Chandler’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Division is partnering with the nonprofit Chandler Pride to host “Pride in Chandler” – a family friendly event to recognize and celebrate the contributions of the City’s LBGT community.

The inaugural event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Arrowhead Meadows Park, Lions Pavilion, 1475 W. Erie St.



“We’re thrilled to collaborate with the City to co-host this first-time event in Chandler that invites the public to celebrate its LGBT community, said Eduarda Schroder, co-founder of Chandler Pride. “We look forward to growing this event in the years to come.”

Attendees can enjoy music from DJ Turtle, interactive booth games, balloon making and get their photos taken at a photo booth. Attendees also may purchase food and treats from Big Jake’s Dogs & Catering and Kona Ice.

Chandler City Councilwoman Christine Ellis will provide welcome remarks starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by diverse array of speakers and educational advocates including Madeline Adelman, David Boyles, State Sen. Sean Bowie and State Rep. Jennifer Pawlik.

For a list of events for Chandler Pride, including DIVA Royale, go here.

For more information about the partnership between the City of Chandler and Chandler Pride, contact Cisco Luzania with the City’s DEI Division at 480-782-4367.

About Chandler Pride

Chandler Pride serves to create a community within Chandler for LGBTQ+ residents and allies.

This community group serves as a voice for LGBTQ+ residents and a safe space for members of the community to come together and create meaningful connections and bonds.

Chandler Pride drives the shared values of the City of Chandler including opportunity, community and belonging.

Get in touch with Chandler Pride at [email protected].