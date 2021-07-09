Calling all concert lovers: West Valley Symphony announces 53rd season lineup

The West Valley Symphony launches its 53rd season with a diverse 2021-2022 six-concert schedule under the baton of Maestro Cal Stewart Kellogg at The Vista Center for the Arts, 15660 N. Parkview Place in Surprise.
“Coming out of a very difficult year, we are anxious not only to return to the performance stage but to be able to bring live classical music to the community,” Kellogg said.
New season-ticket packages and single tickets go on sale Sept 15. The 2020-21 season includes:
• Nov. 21, 2021 with guest soloist Vladimir Khomyakov
• Dmitiri Shostakovich, Festival Overture
• Sergei Prokofiev, Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 2
• Pyotr Illyich Tchaikovsky, 1st Piano Concerto
• Dec. 19, 2021, Happy Holidays, featuring the North Valley Chorale, Eleanor Johnson, Music Director
• Jan. 16, 2022, Salute to England, featuring soloist Nancy Buck
• William Walton, Orb and Sceptre March
• William Walton, Viola Concerto
• Edgar Elgar, Variations on an Original Theme “Enigma”
• Feb. 13, 2022, Friends and Colleagues, featuring soloist Katherine McLin
• Johann Strauss, Die Fliedermaus Overture
• Johannes Brahms, Concerto in D Major
Antonin Dvorak, Symphony in G Major
• March 6, 2022, Famous Operas featuring The Phoenician Tenors
• A selection of pieces of some the greatest tenor arias by Verde, Donizetti, Leoncavallo and Puccini
• April 3, 2022, Remembering Leroy Anderson and Richard Rodgers
• Leroy Anderson including Belle of the Ball; The Syncopated Clock; The Waltzing Cat; The Typewriter; Fiddle Faddle; Plink, Plank, Plunk; Trumpeter’s Lullaby; Bugler’s Holiday and Forgotten Dreams.
• Richard Rodgers including Oklahoma, The King and I, Carousel, South Pacificand The Sound of Music
To make a donation to the West Valley Symphony and for more information, visit www.westvalleysymphony.com.
