Bids for the 2022 state and federal elections

Arizona has several seats opening up in the 2022 election at both the state and federal level, and local politicians are already announcing their bids.

Several people have announced their bid to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick who represents Arizona’s 2 district, which currently includes Tucson and Sierra Vista. This year, Arizona’s nine congressional districts will be redrawn.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick of Arizona says she's taking time off to treat alcoholism after a "serious" fall. Kirkpatrick represents a swing district in Tucson and southeastern Arizona that Republicans are targeting in the 2020 election. https://t.co/zxNfKQhsev — The Associated Press (@AP) January 15, 2020

Among those running is current State Rep. Daniel Hernandez, who is one of the founders of the Arizona House LGBTQ caucus. He is well known for helping save the life of former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords who was shot in 2011 during an event in Tucson.

Arizona Democratic state Rep. Daniel Hernandez, who as an intern helped save Gabby Giffords in the minutes after she was shot in 2011, is now running to represent Giffords' old Arizona district in Congress.https://t.co/Ws8thJcZHy — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 22, 2021

Hernandez has championed LGBTQ rights in the Arizona State House and has worked on gun violence prevention, immigration reform and education equity. Rep. Randy Friese, a trauma surgeon who helped treat Giffords, and state Sen. Kirsten Engel have also announced their bids.

Republicans are looking to flip U.S. Senator Mark Kelly’s seat to red in the upcoming election. Arizona’s attorney general, Mark Brnovich, announced his bid for Kelly’s seat.

Brnovich has a history of challenging LGBTQ rights. In 2015, he advised that Arizona should not allow same-sex couples to adopt or become foster parents in the state. He also filed a suit against the federal government in 2016 when the Department of Education told schools to allow transgender students to use restrooms consistent with their gender identity.

Former astronaut Mark Kelly was sworn in as the new U.S. senator from Arizona on Wednesday, after flipping the highly prized Senate seat for Democrats last month.https://t.co/faaHyrbOrx — NPR (@NPR) December 2, 2020

On the other hand, Kelly has been a “steadfast advocate for LGBTQ rights throughout his time in public life” the Human Rights Campaign President said after Kelly was sworn into the U.S. Senate in 2020. Numerous other Republicans have filed a statement of interest to run.

Perhaps the most important seat that will be up for grabs is that of Arizona’s governor, as Governor Doug Ducey’s 8 years in office is coming to an end.

I’m running for Governor to deliver transparency, accountability, and results for Arizonans -- just like I’ve done my whole career.



Join me: https://t.co/LM2sCDVynA pic.twitter.com/5y3QtFvYAk — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) June 2, 2021

Among those who have announced their bid for governor, the current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs announced her bid. Hobbs is known to be a strong advocate for LGBTQ equality and was the first person to raise a Pride flag in the Arizona State Capitol area, before it was later taken down for being put up without permission.

She will be joined by former FOX 10 News anchor Kari Lake, Arizona Board of Regents member Karrin Robson, former Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez, and many others.