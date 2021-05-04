AZ Ballroom Vogue ball held in support of THRIVE Agenda

On Saturday, April 3, the Arizona Chapter of the Working Families Party in collaboration with AZ Ballroom Champions, Felicia “Fefe” Minor, and Shannon Perkins held a vogue ball at AZ Ballroom Champions, 1805 E Baseline Rd #103, Tempe to tell Sen. Sinema that she must vote in support of the THRIVE Agenda and can no longer pander to their community.

“We’re calling on Sen. Sinema to take action on a recovery package for jobs, racial justice, and climate change,” said Matthew Marquez, AZWFP Campaign Director. “We also wanted to remind the Senator of the communities that helped her get into office, and ensure that she doesn’t forget her Arizona LGBTQ+ community and progressive roots.”

More information at RecoveryRecess.org.