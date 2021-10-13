Aunt Rita's is reaching out on National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day

National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day is October 15, and Sonora Quest Laboratories, Arizona’s leading diagnostic laboratory system, is continuing to partner with Aunt Rita’s Foundation to provide vouchers for any Arizonan over 18 years of age, increasing access to free HIV testing across the state.

Those interested can simply visit GetTestedAZ.org, available in Spanish and English, to receive a free voucher and find convenient test locations. On the website, they can also choose from different testing sites and protocols based on their preferences:

Get a blood draw for testing at a participating Sonora Quest patient service collection center. Visit a or Albertsons/Safeway pharmacy for a 20-minute rapid test (if positive, the person will be referred to the Aunt Rita’s Foundation to receive a secondary voucher for a confirmatory test with Sonora Quest Laboratories). Request an at-home HIV oral swab test kit. Confirm your results with testing at Sonora Quest.

“Sonora Quest Laboratories was honored when Aunt Rita’s asked us to be part of this mission to provide access to this vital testing,” said Nathan Mendenhall, director, Sales & Account Services at Sonora Quest Laboratories.

“We believe in supporting our community’s health—no matter where they are in their health care journey—whether it’s for prevention, management, or treatment.”

In Arizona, 15% of all HIV positive individuals are not aware of their status, increasing risk for continued spread of the virus. The CDC recommends that every U.S. adult be tested at least once for HIV, and that at-risk individuals be tested on a regular basis. Persons who are sexually active or sharing needles for injection drug use should be tested at least annually. Though HIV is not curable, with proactive testing and awareness, safe sex practices, and the once-daily medication PrEP, HIV is preventable and treatable.

“Our goal is to normalize HIV testing and make it as easy and accessible as possible,” said Jimmy Thomason, executive director of Aunt Rita’s Foundation. “The partnership between Aunt Rita’s and Sonora Quest reduces the barriers to testing and supports the overall goal of the Arizona Department of Health Services to have 90% of all people who are HIV positive to know their status. Awareness is the key to prevention. Knowing your HIV status is power.”

The partnership between Sonora Quest and Aunt Rita’s to provide free test vouchers began in 2019.

