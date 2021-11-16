Aunt Rita's Foundation to host final RED Brunch to mark World AIDS Day

It's the end of an era! After 10 years, Aunt Rita’s Foundation will celebrate World AIDS Day and those who provide essential services and programs to the Valley’s diverse HIV/AIDS community for the final time.

At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Sheraton Grand Phoenix, 340 N. 3rd St. in downtown Phoenix, a brunch will take place presented by the Matthew B. Harty Family Foundation. Individual tickets are $100 and tables for ten are $1,000. Co-chairs for the event are former Aunt Rita’s executive directors Glen Spencer and Kit Kloecki.

“RED Brunch is a signature event for the diverse communities of Phoenix to celebrate World AIDS Day and the remarkably dedicated individuals and organizations supporting those we love,” said Aunt Rita’s Executive Director Jimmy Thomason.

"It's a day when we remember those we have lost to HIV/AIDS, celebrate those who are living a positive life and strive to help as many as possible with HIV to thrive."

Through events like RED Brunch, RED is the Night and AIDS Walk Arizona, Aunt Rita’s, in combination with the generosity of individuals, corporations and foundations throughout the year, Aunt Rita’s Foundation is able to grant critically needed funds to the network of HIV service provides in Arizona offering support, critical services and education to those living with or affected by HIV.

“But as it is for everyone and every thing, change is both inevitable and an opportunity to rethink, re-invent and evolve,” Thomason said. “We believe after ten years, it’s time for us to do just that with the RED Brunch. It is our sincere hope that next year, our World AIDS Day event will be more accessible to our community, our agencies and all those who support us throughout the year. We will announce our new annual event during this year’s RED Brunch.”

For more information about Aunt Rita’s Foundation, visit www.auntritas.org.





Since 1986, in its mission to end HIV in Arizona, Aunt Rita’s Foundation has granted more than $2 million to 14 partner agencies and develops innovative gap-filling educational and HIV prevention and testing programs that complement and support existing critical community-based resources. Partner agencies include The Bill Holt Clinic at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, CAN Community Health, Chicanos Por La Causa Luces Program, Ebony House, HEAL International, HIV Care Directions, Joshua Tree Feeding Program, McDowell Healthcare Clinic, Native Health, one n ten, Southwest Behavioral Health Services, Southwest Center and Terros Health. Aunt Rita’s distributes free Home HIV Test Kits through GetTestedAz.org and provides vouchers for confidential HIV and syphilis tests at 100 Safeway stores and Sonora Quest locations statewide. Aunt Rita’s also created the HIV and Aging Initiative to provide the rapidly aging HIV-positive community with specialized support. Aunt Rita’s signature fund-raising events are AIDS Walk Arizona, RED Brunch and RED is the Night. Aunt Rita’s Foundation also works to increase awareness and education about HIV/AIDS statewide through HIVAZ.ORG. For more information, visit www.auntritas.org or call (602) 882-8675.